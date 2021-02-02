Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin not expected to run again: What he's done, leaves behind

COLUMBIA — Ask those who are plugged in to South Carolina's capital city about Steve Benjamin's tenure as its mayor, and a common anecdote emerges: the search for a parking spot.

Benjamin was elected mayor in 2010 as Columbia recovered from the Great Recession, but aided by tax incentives and restoration of public-safety services, Main Street, the Vista and other areas are enjoying a glut of investment and become so popular that finding a place to park has become a sport where finding a spot came without a second thought.

Benjamin, 51, will hold a news conference Thursday to discuss "the next season in my life" as he begins the final year of his third term, he said in a tweet Tuesday.

If, as widely expected, Benjamin announces that he will not seek reelection to lead the state's second-largest city, the growth downtown marks a large part of his legacy, those who have observed and worked within Columbia politics say.

He will leave other marks on the office.

During more than 10 years as mayor, Benjamin tried unsuccessfully to expand the office's power and make the elected position the city's CEO.

He was led the city through a historic flood in 2015 that breached the city's canal and covered parts of the city in more than a foot of water.

He has pushed for expensive investment in upgrading the city's water and sewer lines, and helped bring minor-league baseball back to Columbia.

He tried to quell gun violence in the city by backing bans on bump stocks after the mass shooting in Las Vegas in 2017 as well as city ordinances that allows authorities to seize guns from people under protection orders and prohibits guns within 1,000 feet of schools.

Most recently, he's taken on the COVID-19 pandemic, pushing for mask ordinances and a stay-at-home order while promoting vaccine use.

Benjamin gave Columbia a seat on the national stage, heading a national coalition of mayors, rubbing shoulders with former President Bill Clinton at the Democratic National Convention and thrusting the city into the national discourse with his stances on social issues.

But there was more Benjamin could have done, critics said. A recent report found the city's high tax rate, steeper than other large South Carolina cities, stifled development and growth.

"I think it's important for the next mayor to really be focused on business and the citizens and Columbia," said Steve Cook, who has owned Saluda's in Five Points for 15 years and is president of the Five Points Association. "Hot-button national topics might get headlines and things like that, but what really matters in this city is improving the lives of the citizens and making it easier to do business in the city."

Sleepy market to booming hot spot

Benjamin took a stab a summarizing his tenure during a forum of city business leaders on Tuesday.

He described the years prior to his taking office as a time of increased taxes, no budget for necessary infrastructure and furloughed police officers and shuttered fire stations amid the recession. He said he took aim at bringing more energy downtown, beginning with Main Street.

"You start from the inside out," Benjamin said during the Columbia Chamber of Commerce's monthly forum. "You start in great cities with a dense vibrant urban core surrounded by great neighborhoods."

When Emile DeFelice's street market was on 701 Whaley and a fraction the size of the attraction it is today, Benjamin was a regular visitor.

DeFelice had started with only a handful of vendors. Benjamin began suggesting DeFelice consider moving the market to Main Street.

At a ribbon-cutting event during his first year as mayor, Benjamin told those gathered that if there hadn't been significant progress revitalizing Main Street by the end of his first term, that he didn't deserve to be mayor, former aide Michael Wukela recalled.

Wukela handled the mayor's communication and had written talking points for the event that the mayor had apparently ignored in talking up Main Street. When Benjamin returned to City Hall, he assured Wukela that expectations were not being set too high.

"It was crazy to think that was possible," Wukela said. "Not a lot of people did, but he saw it."

The arrival of DeFelice's Soda City Market helped reinforce Benjamin's position. DeFelice began considering Main Street when his lease was up. A city official initially told him he could use a parking lot behind City Hall, a tucked away location that didn't make sense for the vibrant vision for the market.

With Benjamin as a go-between, Soda City Market relocated to its current spot commanding multiple blocks of Main Street for a few hours every Saturday. Before the pandemic, the market played host to about 200 vendors each week and the gross annual sales are approaching $10 million with the taxes and business license fees growing city revenue.

"There were some brave explorers, there were things there (on Main Street), but it wasn't rolling so to speak," DeFelice said. "I really feel like he was pretty visionary in seeing why this was important, not just as a community event but as a jobs and economic driver."

Soon more retailers followed early arrivers like Mast General Store and the corridor north of the Statehouse was bustling again.

Tina Herbert, an attorney who had practiced law with Benjamin and after he was elected led the city's Office of Business Opportunity until 2017, recalled the first time she noticed the all the activity on Main Street and fighting traffic to get in and out of where she wanted to go.

"I said 'Is this what we've been working for?'" Herbert said. "I didn't understand what that would mean."

Banking on Bull Street

Benjamin led the push for a new baseball stadium and associated development that ultimately will cost taxpayers tens of millions with a payoff supporters say will be a revenue-driving destination.

The BullStreet District is a product of Greenville-based Hughes Development Corp., which bought the 181-acre former state mental hospital campus in 2010 for a mixed-use redevelopment as one of the largest deals on the East Coast.

The city agreed to put up more than $30 million for Segra Park, which opened in 2016 as the home of minor league baseball's Class A Columbia Fireflies. Columbia also committed more than $50 million for roads, infrastructure and two parking decks as development comes on board.

Cook, who owns Saluda's, said he and other longtime merchants in Five Points have long asked for a parking garage in the hospitality district and that it was frustrating to see the city commit millions to a parking structure in an area where there is not yet a proven demand.

"Mayor Benjamin very likely views it as a big part of his legacy," Cook said. "That's politics, right? Everybody's going to want to put their stamp on everything. I think it's important to remember who brought you to the dance, so to speak."

The sales pitch from Benjamin and other supporters was that the mixed-use project was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to transform a busy corridor and add revenue-generating property to the tax rolls.

Benjamin aggressively pushed the project through its necessary approvals, rankling some who wanted a more measured look at how the city would pay for its end of the deal and time to assess the potential risk to city coffers and taxpayers' wallets.

The process drew a clear distinction between Benjamin as someone willing to dive ahead with a simple majority on council and his predecessor, longtime Mayor Bob Coble, who built a reputation as more of a consensus-builder.

Coble said Benjamin has done well in taking the lead on the Bull Street project and a proposal to expand to the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center. Public criticism is often the price for such major projects, Coble said, as was the case when the convention center was built in 2004.

"I would say today you couldn't find someone who didn't think the convention center was great and has been a great success, and we're very proud of it," the former mayor said. "I think Bull Street will be like that."

Progress at the site started slow and made an easy target for the project's skeptics.

But with a new REI Co-Op outdoor outfitter store, a Starbucks, the 108,000 square-foot First Base Building that is the city's largest private office building since before Benjamin was elected, proponents can point to recent momentum at a site that has a decades-long outlook.

"We're still on the front end," said Carl Blackstone, president and CEO of the Columbia Chamber of Commerce. "I think history will be kind to Steve in that project."

City councilman Howard Duvall, who opposed spending taxpayer money on the stadium before he was elected, said he met with developer Robert Hughes after taking office and vowed to help make the project successful. Duvall, the former mayor of Cheraw and retired from the Municipal Association of South Carolina, was thrust back into local politics to oppose Benjamin's push for Columbia to change to a strong-mayor form of government.

The switch would have given Benjamin and future mayors administrative control of city operations, but voters rejected the measure. Columbia continues with a mayor and six other City Council members who each have the same power in setting city policies and pass annual budgets while overseeing a city manager who oversees city staff and operations.

Opposing a strong-mayor government was about ensuring a city as large as Columbia has a professional manager whose complete focus is on running the city, Duvall said.

But he noted Benjamin remains a strong presence who earned the right to throw his political weight around, though he said Benjamin works in include council members on decision-making and charting the city's direction.

"I don't mind Steve exerting his influence to the degree he does — he is our leader and a lot of things get done because he wants them done," Duvall said. "And I agree with that."

What's next

Despite the transformation of the downtown landscape during the past decade, a recent report found that Columbia is a challenging place to do business. The combined taxes from the city, county and school districts work to stymie investment in the city, the report commissioned by the city found.

The blame for the problems at the heart of the study doesn't rest solely with the city, but solutions will require a mayor who can skillfully navigate relationships with taxpayers, other local government leaders and state delegates.

"We need a good negotiator — that would be true for whatever situation our new mayor is in," the Councilman Duvall said. "We need somebody that's a good people person, that can work together for a variety of different interests and come out with a compromise that is satisfactory for all involved."

"The next person will be taking on a city that is on the move," said state Rep. Todd Rutherford, D-Columbia. "But it has so much untaxed property that it is hard for us to get a tax base in the city that is not just the residents paying. There's no clear solution to it; it is hard to attract major industry, because it cost so much to relocate to Columbia."

Also on the horizon for the city is an $18 million overhaul of Finlay Park that will include a new stage, new bridges and a splash pad, restoring the fountain and waterways and the hopes of a partnership with the U.S. Whitewater Center in Charlotte in hopes of making the park an attraction to draw visitors from throughout the Southeast.

Duvall also pointed to the proposed expansion of the convention center, development opportunities along the Congaree River between Gervais and Blossom streets and ongoing utility work to shore up the city's water sources after the 2015 flood.

"We've got a lot of things on our platter that need to be done, and Steve was working hard to get them done," Duvall said.