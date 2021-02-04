Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin confirms he won't seek reelection, ending a decade-long run

COLUMBIA — Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin, who brought national recognition to a state capital city as he worked to improve its business districts and manage a historic flood and the COVID-19 pandemic, won't seek a fourth term.

Benjamin told The Post and Courier that he will announce the end to a decade-long run of the state's second-largest city during a news conference at noon Feb. 4. His formal decision, widely expected for weeks, was first reported by The State newspaper.

Benjamin, 51, has not revealed what he might have planned after leaving City Hall. His supporters say he enjoys numerous options if he chooses to move up in political circles.

The Democratic attorney has been rumored as a potential candidate for governor in 2022 where he could have a rematch with Republican Henry McMaster, who defeated Benjamin in 2002 for attorney general. He also could look at a congressional seat when U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn leaves office or nab a spot in President Joe Biden's administration.

At the helm of the city, Benjamin helped lead an effort to breath more life into downtown.

The period was marked by the rebirth of Main Street and the now-bustling corridor of new businesses and high-end apartments, renewed interest in North Columbia and an ambitious project that has begun to transform 180 acres of a formal state mental hospital on Bull Street into a sprawling development of businesses, apartments, park space, the University of South Carolina School of Medicine and a minor league baseball team.

He was a public face as Columbia was hammered by a 1,000-year flood in 2015, a progressive voice on social issues and a national name who led the U.S. Conference of Mayors and flirted with presidential politics.

His decision not to run again in the election this fall will trigger campaigns of a couple of Benjamin allies, City Councilwoman Tameika Isaac Devine and former mayoral aide Sam Johnson. City Councilman Daniel Rickenmann has said he plans to run.

Benjamin's successor will inherit a city with its finances held in check by the COVID-19 pandemic, with a major project to restore the 18-acre Finlay Park on hold. The next mayor will no doubt have to consider the results of a recent study commissioned by the capital city that said high combined taxes from Richland County, two school districts and the city were hampering economic growth.

Benjamin was first chosen by voters in 2010, easily re-elected in 2013 and didn't face a challenge to earn his current term.

He has built a national stature in the Democratic Party in recent years and was considered to run alongside then-Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton in 2016. He initially backed former New York City mayor Mike Bloomberg in the Democratic primary before throwing his support behind now-President Joe Biden.

Perhaps most notable of his initiatives was a controversial push for the development in what is the BullStreet District. The project faced stiff pushback for some who felt the price to taxpayers and risk to some of Columbia's iconic historic buildings were too high.

Benjamin and his allies persisted with the belief that the decades-long redevelopment will ultimately redeem itself in more tax money for city coffers and and improved quality of life for those who live and work downtown.

He tried to quell gun violence in the city by backing bans on bump stocks after the mass shooting in Las Vegas in 2017 as well as city ordinances that allows authorities to seize guns from people under protection orders and prohibits guns within 1,000 feet of schools.

During his tenure Benjamin also backed same-sex marriage and extending benefits to spouses of city employees in same-sex marriages. He more recently threw his support behind a pilot program to give Midlands fathers a monthly stipend for a two-year period.

Most recently, he's taken on the COVID-19 pandemic, pushing for mask ordinances and a stay-at-home order while promoting vaccine use.

This story is developing and will be updated