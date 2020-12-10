Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin backs program giving fathers a monthly income for 2 years

COLUMBIA — It took a pandemic for Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin to come around on the concept of a guaranteed basic income, the idea of giving people a no-strings-attached monthly stipend to help stave off poverty and meet basic needs.

He's backing an experimental program in Columbia to give 100 fathers a $500 monthly stipend for two years. The initiative spawned from a national coalition of elected officials called Mayors for a Guaranteed Income, which recently received a $15 million donation from Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to help fund local programs.

Columbia's pilot will be called the Columbia Life Improvement Monetary Boost and received $600,000 of its $1.4 million expected cost from Dorsey. The remaining $800,000 will be sought from private donors before the expected launch next spring.

Midlands Fatherhood Coalition will select 100 fathers to participate. The organization offers community services that include job coaching, navigating child support and legal issues, health screenings and family counseling.

The money will be administered by the Central Carolina Community Foundation.

"I'm a mayor, so I'm an optimist by nature," Benjamin said Wednesday. "I think this can help transform the lives of of many fathers who already indicated...they're looking for a new lease on life."

Midlands Fatherhood Coalition is still in the early stages of considering how participants will be selected, creative marketing and quality manager Santanna Hayes said. The organization enrolled 953 fathers from varying demographic backgrounds in its six-month curriculum last year, Hayes said, with most staying involved for nine to 12 months.

"We think it will be something helpful for our fathers to be as impactful and involved in the lives of their children as possible," Hayes said. "So we're looking forward to that."

Program participants will receive the money on a pre-loaded Mastercard, allowing program administrators to gather data on how the stipends are spent. With no taxpayer money involved, the pilot period will allow for a low-risk experiment the mayors hope convinces federal lawmakers to take broader action.

The mayor said he wasn't always sold on universal basic income, perhaps viewed on the extreme side for a local elected official fashioned as a moderate Democrat. The issue was notably championed by Democratic presidential hopeful Andrew Yang, who during his primary campaign proposed $1,000 monthly payments for Americans.

But Benjamin said he saw the benefit of stimulus payments under the federal CARES Act to help those hurt by the coronavirus pandemic and the realization that many struggle to meet basic needs during normal times. He agreed to join Mayors for a Guaranteed income at the request of group founder and Stockton, California, Mayor Michael Tubbs.

"We are a nation in crisis and the last one of this scale yielded dramatic social reform; this is our New Deal moment," Tubbs said in a statement. "We need a social safety net that goes beyond conditional benefits tied to employment, works for everyone and begins to address the call for racial and economic justice through a guaranteed income."