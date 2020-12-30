Columbia mayor, hospital leaders urge homebound New Year's Eve celebrations

COLUMBIA — With new cases of COVID-19 surging, Columbia’s mayor and officials with South Carolina's largest hospital system urged residents Wednesday to celebrate New Year’s Eve from home, saying in-person revelry is taking too great a risk.

Major cities across the state have already seen big celebratory events called off or moved online as the coronavirus continues its onslaught, filling up hospital beds and sickening thousands just since Christmas.

“Everybody is very concerned about hurricane season, and if somebody told South Carolinians that we have a Category Five hurricane that's going to make landfall, I'd be willing to bet everyone would do whatever is necessary to get out of the way, and that’s happening with COVID," Mark O'Halla, chief executive officer of Prisma Health, said during a virtual news conference.

“It's a Category Five type of situation, and so we need everybody to be smart,” he added.

South Carolina has logged more than 11,000 new COVID-19 cases since Christmas, and most capital region school districts will start 2021 on a virtual schedule to ward off possible infections from holiday gatherings.

The percentage of people testing positive who take a COVID-19 test has crept past 31%. That's six times what the federal government considers ideal and the starkest reminder yet that the disease remains a substantial threat, said Richard Scott, chief clinical officer for Prisma Health-Midlands.

“The great thing that is happening right now is the vaccine is available and rolling out. Just imagine, you can finally hear the cavalry coming over the ridge and for us to falter at this moment would be catastrophic,” he said. “We can look back at New Year's Eve in July as one that we remember the sacrifice that we made, or we can look back with regret that we didn't and lost yet another family member.”

Within Richland County alone, there have been 2,417 new COVID-19 cases reported over the last two weeks, and more than 26,000 collectively since the state's first cases were confirmed in March, according to state public health data.

Those figures, along with social gathering restrictions and guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, prompted Columbia to move its signature “Famously Hot New Year” event to a virtual format for the first time.

“We have an opportunity to do the right thing and slow the spread of the virus or do the wrong thing and cause a great deal more sickness and death,” Mayor Steve Benjamin said.

The gala will feature a performance from hip-hop group Arrested Development and an appearance by Hootie and the Blowfish, along with other celebrities.

But gone this year is the popular fireworks display over the S.C. Statehouse in favor of a virtual pyrotechnics show.

It’ll be an admittedly less exciting experience, but one that very well could save lives, Benjamin said.

“It’s our turn to say goodbye to probably the most difficult year any of us could ever imagine,” he said. "We can do it safely, or we can do it recklessly.”

And for those who are considering getting together on the holiday, Benjamin said authorities will be “out in force” to regulate a city ordinance requiring face coverings to be worn in public, with $100 fines for violators.

Elsewhere in the state, planned New Year’s Eve events have also been called off, such as the Reedy River Grand Ball in Greenville, touted by organizers as a 700-person gathering at the 20,000-square-foot Westfield Greenville space.

That function was cancelled Tuesday, just as city leaders held a press conference announcing hospital staffing shortages and bed capacity related to coronavirus patients seeking care.

Two Myrtle Beach-area businesses with advertised New Year’s Eve plans on Wednesday backtracked after The Post and Courier reported they likely would be operating outside of Gov. Henry McMaster’s 11 p.m. curfew for serving alcohol.

Officials also said a New Year’s Eve event at the Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum, expected to draw 1,000 people, won’t happen.