Columbia man gets 70-year prison sentence for dousing woman in gasoline

COLUMBIA — A Columbia man will spend 70 years in prison for dousing a woman in gasoline and setting her ablaze in August 2019.

Robert Rome Green 48, was handed the sentence after a jury found him guilty April 9 of attempted murder and arson. Eleventh Circuit Court Judge Debra R. McCaslin imposed terms of 30 years and 40 years respectively to run consecutively. Green is not eligible for parole.

The incident happened the morning of Aug. 20, 2019 as the victim slept in her Cayce home. Green, an ex-boyfriend, entered her bedroom, poured gasoline on her skin and clothing, held a lighter to her face and ignited it.

The victim spent more than four months at the Augusta Burn Center with second and third-degree burns over more than 60 percent of her body. A neighbor testified during the four-day trial they saw the victim running from the home while on fire.

In a statement, 11th Circuit Solicitor Rick Hubbard called the case an "incredibly tragic and horrific crime of domestic violence."

"No human being should ever experience violence of this nature," Hubbard said.