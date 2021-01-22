Columbia low-income apartment residents told to move amid 'deplorable' conditions

COLUMBIA — Karess Hampton says she can't take her eye off the stove while cooking dinner for her three young children.

Roaches might be find their way into the pot and the meal would have to be trashed, she said. She is careful opening cabinets because they scrape the ceiling swollen by water damage and sprinkle debris on cooking surfaces.

Conditions at the Four Seasons apartments where Hampton lives in Columbia's Pinehurst community were so bad after city fire officials conducted an inspection Jan. 14 that Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins considered shutting down the complex, he said Friday.

"But then I had to think about, 'Where are we going to put all these people?' " Jenkins said during a news conference at the apartments.

Now following the inspection, Hampton and some other low-income residents of the apartments, who receive help from the Columbia Housing Authority, have been given notice by a property manager that their lease is up and that they must vacate the units by the end of February or face eviction.

Hampton has lived in the development the past five years and said residents feel they were misled about the possibility of moving into recently updated apartments on the property and now must work with the Columbia Housing Authority to find another place to live.

A Four Seasons property manager declined to comment when reached Friday and referred a reporter's questions to Reese Quick, president of Southern Development Management Co. that oversees the apartments. Attempts to reach Quick were unsuccessful Friday.

One Cause Community Control Initiative, a nonprofit organization advocating for social justice and equity issues, called the news conference Friday after being contacted by residents about conditions at the apartments. Members of the organization that walked through the units Thursday had to end the inspection because of safety and sanitary concerns that spokeswoman Sonya Lewis called "deplorable."

"It should not take this to happen," Lewis said. "This should be basic common decency."

The head of Columbia's public housing agency said in response to the news conference that the building's owners were in the process of renovating all of the apartments and the agency was helping them transition under a federal program that would ensure the property remains affordable housing in perpetuity. She said the process could take a year to receive necessary approval.

"I can’t stress the importance and need for affordable housing enough," Columbia Housing Authority CEO Ivory Mathews wrote in an email to the community group in response to its news release. "We have dedicated private and public partners in our community who are committed to preserving and creating new affordable housing units for our families and should not fear...having their names drugged through the media in the process."

A phone message for Mathews was not returned Friday.

But the community group said conditions should not have deteriorated as far as they did.

Group members described black mold above a baby's bassinet, a fecal smell coming from a sink and washing machine connection and water that pools behind the buildings during heavy rain and seeps in the door.

One Cause CEO Jerome Bowers said the issues at the apartments aren't unique and are indicative of challenges faced by low-income, predominantly Black communities when people can't afford to buy homes and are at the mercy of landlords.

The apartments on School House Road are adjacent to the ballfields and basketball courts of Pinehurst Park. Consisting of four buildings and 32 units, the apartments were built in 1973 as part of the federal Housing and Urban Development's moderate rehabilitation program that was discontinued 30 years ago.

But properties under the program administered by local public housing authorities continued to receive federal subsidies on a year-by-year contract.

Four Seasons Apartments LLC purchased the 1.6-acre property in December 2019 for $768,000, Richland County property records show. The Myrtle Beach-based corporation is registered to Todd Butler, according to state business filings.

Reached late Friday, Butler said he was at dinner and would talk to a reporter Monday.

The inspection by Columbia fire officials this month resulted in citations to property managers for smoke detectors and fire extinguishers that weren't operational, doors and windows in some units that didn't open properly and flammable material near hot water heaters, fire department spokesman Mike DeSumma said. Jenkins echoed the description of poor living conditions Hampton and the community group described.

Water leaking in the walls and ceilings could short electrical wiring, Jenkins noted.

"And if you have a short, it can cause a fire," Jenkins said. "...It is a shame that we people living in these conditions. And it is bad when you have to get us involved because people won't move to do the right thing."

Seven families in units still to be renovated will be provided vouchers to move to another unit of their choice and will be briefed on the vouchers next week, Mathews wrote in her letter. Hampton, who isn't employed, said she didn't know yet what that meant for herself and those she lives with.

She said new floors and appliances going in units in the other buildings are proof there is money to have made improvements to her apartment sooner.

"Without help, knowing where we're going to vacate too, it's just a little difficult right now," Hampton said.