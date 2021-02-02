Columbia looks to stiffen penalties for repeat mask offenders, extends mandate 2 months

COLUMBIA — The City of Columbia will look to stiffen penalties for repeat offenders of its mask requirement during the coronavirus pandemic.

City staff will consider revising the city's mask ordinance to create to address "those that frequently and repeatedly violate the letter and spirit of the masking ordinance," Mayor Steve Benjamin said Tuesday after a four-hour closed session with council. That will include individuals and businesses that are repeatedly cited, he said.

City Council voted Tuesday to extend the mask ordinance for another 60 days as currently written, until early April. Any proposed updates to the rules will be shared publicly and could be considered again by the council as early as next week.

"This is not mean to be punitive but meant to be a recognition of the fact that we are still working our way through, prayerfully and collectively" a pandemic that has killed thousands, Benjamin said.

The mayor said the the council sought legal advice on how they might strengthen the mask rule as part of a private session with council.

On Jan. 22 and 23, fire marshals wrote 106 tickets for violating the city's mask ordinance with fines of $100 each. Most of those were in Five Points near the University of South Carolina campus where bar hoppers were seen lining the sidewalks and packing clubs by early afternoon ahead of the state-mandated 11 p.m. cutoff on alcohol sales during the pandemic.

The city issued just 18 tickets for mask violations during the cold, wet weather over this past weekend, the fire department said.

The city raised its fine to $100 from $25 in November. The fines were boosted after USC President Bob Caslen and police and fire officers toured bars in the district popular with college students over Halloween.

The requirement applies to people gathered on public sidewalks and in restaurant waiting areas. Employees of businesses including bars, restaurants and retail stores must also wear masks.