Columbia lawyers comprising core of Trump's impeachment defense team as total reaches 4

COLUMBIA — Former President Donald Trump's impeachment is in the hands of four Columbia lawyers who work within 10 blocks of each other in a city that is 475 miles away from Capitol Hill.

Former federal prosecutors Johnny Gasser and Greg Harris have joined former Justice Department attorney Butch Bowers and former federal prosecutor Deborah Barbier as the core of the legal team that hope to win Trump a second impeachment acquittal in the Senate. Trump could be barred for holding public office if convicted of helping incite the deadly Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot.

Harris confirmed his inclusion on the Trump team along with his law partner, Gasser.

"We're all up to the challenge and looking forward to it," Harris told The Post and Courier.

Harris said the four Columbia attorneys and Raleigh lawyer Josh Howard is Trump's legal team for the Senate trial scheduled to start Feb. 9.

Harris declined further comment, including why he and Gasser, a former interim U.S. attorney for South Carolina during the George W. Bush administration, joined the case.

The four Columbia lawyers in the Trump camp are considered among the state's best defense attorneys and have experience on political corruption cases. They also all run small law firms with downtown offices near the S.C. Statehouse. Larger law firms have reportedly been reluctant to let their attorneys work on such a controversial case.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, a South Carolina Republican and a top Trump ally, encouraged the former president to hire Bowers, who has represented some of the state's most prominent GOP politicians including the past three governors. Bowers' experience includes helping Gov. Mark Sanford avoid impeachment after he left the state secretly to see his mistress in Argentina in 2009.

After his initial appointment, Bowers built a team of lawyers he knew well, said state Sen. Dick Harpootlian, a prominent Columbia lawyer and former state Democratic Party chairman.

"The D.C. legal scene is a viper pit," Harpootlian said. "When you're going into this kind of hyperbolic atmosphere, you want people you can trust."

Bowers, who has declined interview requests with The Post and Courier, did not respond for a request to comment Friday.

The Columbia lawyers will be joined by Josh Howard, a Raleigh attorney who investigated the Clinton White House while at the U.S. Department of Justice. He also worked on the Senate confirmations for Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts and Associate Justice Samuel Alito.

Like Barbier, Gasser and Harris, Howard is a former federal prosecutor.

Gasser worked in the 5th Circuit solicitor's office, including a period under Harpootlian, before joining the U.S. Attorney's Office in Columbia where he worked as chief in the violent crime section before joining Harris in private practice in 2007.

Harris also worked in the 5th Circuit solicitor's office and the U.S. Attorney's Office in South Carolina where he was deputy chief of the criminal division.

They both represented state Rep. Rick Quinn, a Lexington Republican who resigned from office after pleading guilty to misconduct in office in 2017 as part of the Statehouse corruption probe.

Barbier represented Quinn's father, Richard, the state's top political operative, when he was charged in the investigation. The first set of charges were dropped against Richard Quinn as part of his son's plea deal, but Richard Quinn was indicted on perjury charges in 2019.