Columbia lawyer to represent Trump at 2nd impeachment hearing: report

COLUMBIA — A former lawyer for the S.C. Republican Party has become former President Donald Trump's second impeachment trial attorney, according to a published report.
Butch Bowers, who has represented then-Gov. Nikki Haley and current Gov. Henry McMaster at ethics hearings, will aid Trump after he was impeached in the wake of the U.S. Capitol riot, according to a report by the Punchbowl political site.
Bowers, a former chairman of the S.C. Election Commission, did not return messages immediately Thursday.
