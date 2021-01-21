You are the owner of this article.
Columbia lawyer to represent Trump at 2nd impeachment hearing: report

Butch Bowers

 Tommy Howard/South Strand News/

COLUMBIA — A former lawyer for the S.C. Republican Party has become former President Donald Trump's second impeachment trial attorney, according to a published report. 

Butch Bowers, who has represented then-Gov. Nikki Haley and current Gov. Henry McMaster at ethics hearings, will aid Trump after he was impeached in the wake of the U.S. Capitol riot, according to a report by the Punchbowl political site.

Bowers, a former chairman of the S.C. Election Commission, did not return messages immediately Thursday.

This story is developing and will be updated.

