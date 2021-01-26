Columbia issues more than 100 weekend tickets in Five Points mask crackdown

COLUMBIA — Columbia fire officials issued more than 100 tickets mostly to bar-hoppers in Five Points over the weekend in one of the most aggressive crackdowns on those violating the city's mask policy since the rules have been in place.

The fire department passed out 106 citations with fines of $100 each, department spokesman Mike DeSumma said. Of those, 61 were issued Friday night and 45 on Saturday for a total of more than $10,000 in penalties.

All of those were tickets issued to individuals and not businesses, and almost all of them were in Five Points. Photos and video from the popular bar and shopping district showed people lined up down the sidewalks in tightly packed group groups, many without masks.

"When we see the images we see on social media going into last weekend, that's very discouraging," DeSumma said. "We had to go in with the mindset of we've given warnings, this time if we see people not doing it we're going to give them a ticket. I can tell you from being out there when we see people and write a ticket (with) no warning, everybody else starts to fall in line."

The city raised its fine from $25 in November and in December extended the mask requirement for another two months. Fines were boosted after University of South Carolina President Bob Caslen and police and fire officers toured bars in the district popular with college students over Halloween.

The requirement applies to people congregating closely on sidewalks and in waiting areas and employees of businesses like bars, restaurants and retail stores must also wear masks.

Lines begin forming in Five Points starting in late afternoon on the weekends after Gov. Henry McMaster issued an order that bars and restaurants can't sell alcohol after 11 p.m.

Steve Cook, Five Points Association president and owner of Saluda's Restaurant, said merchants and customers are encouraged to obey the law but that the mask ordinance is "an uphill battle to get 100 percent compliance."

The 11 p.m. cutoff creates a problem by drawing out the younger, college-aged crowd at the same time as an older group descends on the restaurants for dinner, Cook said.

"It seems to me we're cramming all the people together at the same time," Cook said. "It's an unintended consequence."