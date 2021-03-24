Columbia Housing Authority selling troubled shopping center for half of construction price

COLUMBIA — The Columbia Housing Authority is unloading a shopping center the agency initially built to offer a fresh food option for nearby low-income residents but that has since become a financial drain.

The Housing Authority will sell the Celia Saxon Shopping Center on Harden Street to Clearinghouse Community Development Financing Institution for $2.5 million, the agency said.

That's half of the $5 million the project cost the agency to build in 2008, paid for with a combination of grants and a commercial loan. Columbia Housing still owes just under $2.5 million on the initial loan, and the sale will allow the organization to cover the remaining balance, director and CEO Ivory Mathews said.

Clearinghouse is a group formed in Southern California that provides financing for affordable housing, small businesses and other uses in low-income and disadvantaged communities throughout the country. What will happen next is unclear.

Clearinghouse has a retail tenant lined up for the grocery space but isn't yet ready to announce the new business, Mathews said.

A Clearinghouse representative said in a statement March 24 that the organization will reinvigorate the vacant space, creating jobs and spurring economic development but did not say what business might be planned for the vacant grocery store.

The 20,000 square-foot anchor space of the shopping plaza was first occupied by Columbia Food Fresh Market and briefly by a Save A Lot discount grocer. After each effort failed, most recently with Save A Lot pulling out in 2018, the Housing Authority stepped in to subsidize the operation.

But the grocery store closed in 2019 and housing officials decided to sell the property and devote the organization's resources to affordable housing, authority director Ivory Mathews said.

The deal means the agency will ultimately lose millions, while its leaders feel the new owners have the financial resources to fulfill the initial mission of providing a grocery option in the area.

"It certainly wasn’t an easy decision, but a necessary decision," Mathews said.

The housing agency first built the shopping center in 2008 to serve nearby residents, including those who lived a block away in Allen Benedict Court.

The public housing development was once home to more than 700 residents that could walk to the shopping center, but it has been vacant after two men died due to carbon monoxide poisoning in 2019 and the property was condemned.

The buildings are slated to be demolished, a process Mathews said she hopes will be completed by the end of the year. The apartments provided much needed foot traffic to the grocery store.

In the more than 10 years the housing agency managed the property, the store never turned a profit, Mathews said.

Columbia Housing contributed $300,000 to help subsidize the business for the initial operator in 2014.

Three years after Honors Capital Group took over in 2015 to operate a Save A Lot, the group said the store wasn't financially viable and moved out.

The Housing Authority assumed the operation under the Save A Lot banner, putting another $207,000 into the store for six months in 2019 and more than $100,000 in additional subsidies to the shopping center during the past two years.

Remaining tenants are a tax service, banking credit union, the city of Columbia's Employee Health Center, James E. Clyburn Scholarship and Research Foundation and office space for Columbia Housing.

The new owner has a track record of helping low-income and disadvantaged communities, and housing authority officials have been assured the property's new uses will continue to serve the neighboring communities, Mathews said.