Columbia extends mask requirement with no added penalties for repeat offenders

COLUMBIA — Masks could continue to be the law in Columbia through mid-May as the governor loosens requirements statewide.

Face coverings will continue to be required in the city for another 60 days after an unanimous City Council vote on March 16.

Violators will continue to be fined $100. City officials had considered strengthening penalties for repeat offenders to as much as $500 and holding business operators accountable for continued violations.

City Council could relax the rules earlier if COVID-19 infection rates continue to decline as more people are vaccinated.

Councilman Daniel Rickenmann proposed limiting the extension to 30 days, citing a "tremendous drop" in new cases, but other members countered that the ordinance could be rolled back any time during the two-month period.

"Hopefully the data will be putting us in a position where we’ll be repealing this much sooner than later," Mayor Steve Benjamin said.

Benjamin and the six other council members have met in private for hours in recent meetings for legal advice related to the city's COVID-19 rules. But no changes are imminent.

Gov. Henry McMaster on March 5 lifted mask requirements for state buildings and restaurants, encouraging state employees to return to work. Local mask rules still apply, and Columbia leaders were quick to say their requirement would remain in place.

Nine counties and 59 municipalities continue to have some form of mask ordinance in place, said Harry Tinsley, Columbia's emergency management director.

Columbia city officials have also begin discussing a return to meeting in person.

Council could meet at the Busby Street Community Center when the body returns to in-person meetings. The north Columbia facility includes a large multipurpose room that would allow for more space to spread out than City Hall.

Whether at the community center or another large space like the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center, council should return to meeting in person soon, Rickenmann said.

"We're going into the budget season, and I think we'd be doing each other a great disservice if we weren't in the same room," he said.