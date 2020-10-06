Columbia extends Capital City Stadium redevelopment plans for a 14th time

COLUMBIA — It will likely be 2021 before the long-developing sale of old Capital City Stadium on Assembly Street is completed, as the years-long effort to revamp the site continues.

Columbia City Council on Tuesday agreed — for the 14th time — to extend the time period in which developers have to complete the purchase of the property. The city has been in talks about redeveloping the stadium site for nearly a decade and, for many years, Georgia development company Bright Myers had a contract to purchase the land.

In summer 2019, Bright Myers turned over its agreement with the city to Andy Weddle of Weddle Real Estate Investments, who hatched plans to develop 310 market rate apartments and more than 20,000 square feet of retail space on the site.

The developer also is planning infrastructure work to mitigate flooding on the low-lying stadium site that's near Rocky Branch creek.

With the extension on Tuesday, Weddle now has until May 1, 2021, to close on the purchase of the property at 301 S. Assembly St., near the Olympia neighborhood and about a mile from Williams-Brice Stadium.

Assuming the deal closes next spring, the following six to eight months would be spent working on the flooding improvements, Weddle said.

There would then be a two-year construction timeline, and apartments would likely open at the site in summer 2023. The development is being called The Ballpark.

When the city struck a deal with Weddle for development of the site last June, things seemed to be moving along fairly quickly, particularly after the numerous delays in the project over the preceding years. By the end of 2019, the developer had secured tax incentive deals with the city and Richland County, part of a 10-year, up to 50 percent joint property tax break for large commercial and residential projects the two governments introduced in July 2019.

But coronavirus pandemic gummed up things a bit this year, Weddle said.

"We never like to have a delayed start," Weddle said. "I think, between working with some of the federal, state and local officials on reviewing our project, when COVID hit they just needed a little bit more time."

The project has been slowed as developers have sought approvals from the federal government for the flood mitigation, Councilman Howard Duvall said.

"This is going to be a good project," Duvall said. "They ran into the pandemic slowdown in getting through the bureaucracy. So, I'm willing to give them another extension."

Duvall stressed that, while the city has been looking to revamp the site for nearly a decade, the current developer has only been on-board for about a year.

Capital City Stadium was built in 1927 and was host to a number of minor league and other baseball teams throughout the years, including the Columbia Mets, who later became the Capital City Bombers in the 1990s. The most recent regular tenant of the park was the Columbia Blowfish, a wood bat summer collegiate squad.

The Blowfish last played at Capital City Stadium in 2014. Since then the summer collegiate squad has moved to Lexington County, where it plays in Lexington County Baseball Stadium, which opened in 2015 on Ballpark Road.

The 93-year-old stadium would be demolished after the sale. The city is selling the property to the developer for $1.65 million. The sale price includes funding for Historic Columbia to produce a documentary about the stadium, and for a farewell event at the ballpark.

There would be one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in the development. Both city officials and Weddle have stressed they will not be the student-focused units that have dominated Columbia's landscape in recent years.

"I'm sure some students will live there, just because of the proximity to the university," Weddle said. "But this is market rate housing."