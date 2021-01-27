Columbia Councilman Sam Davis to step down after 23 years, kicking off busy election year

COLUMBIA — Sam Davis glanced down at stack of notes marked by yellow highlighter and an accompanying speech that he hadn't needed to reference.
The longtime Columbia City Councilman announced Wednesday he won't seek re-election in November. He pulled his desired figures and accomplishments from memory as he spoke at City Hall about the millions of dollars invested in his North Columbia district.
His departure opens his District 1 seat for a new face to represent city's northern communities like Earlewood, Elmwood Park and Eau Claire.
“It’s time. It’s time for new blood; it’s time for someone else to come in and add to the mission of this city,” said Davis, a 72-year-old retired state employee.
He was first elected in 1998 to the seat previously held by Luther Battiste, who had served 15 years as one of the city's first Black council members since Reconstruction.
Davis's term has been marked in part by redevelopment of North Main Street, with road improvements and new businesses reviving the area. Historic buildings have been repurposed as apartments and coffee shops and more areas are primed to welcome new development.
Battiste said he didn't learn Davis wouldn't seek re-election until the morning of the announcement. He described driving along the revitalized North Main between Elmowood Avenue and Columbia College and noting the improved look he said will drive more economic devleopment in the area.
"And Sam was at the forefront," Battiste said. "Sam is not a boisterous leader, but a quiet, effective leader for North Columbia. I couldn't be prouder of the job he's done over the almost quarter century he's represented that area."
Davis also touts his work helping spearhead a project to build 25 homes for low and moderate-income families in the Belmont community.
In the final months of his term, Davis said he wants to help address food deserts in his district by working to recruit small grocers and programs that would provide fresh food to residents without neighborhood options.
Davis spoke Wednesday about the period when he joined council being one where investment was happening in other areas of the city, such as the redevelopment underway in the Vista at the time. He said he worked to build relationships with his neighborhood associations and forged partnerships that helped drive the influx of new business in the area.
Among the projects he noted were a $50 million streetscape project, $5 million to improve water quality in Earlewood and $2 million to improve building facades on North Main.
The announcement Wednesday is the first of what could be an active election season that reshapes Columbia's policy-making body. Mayor Steve Benjamin has not declared his plans in the final year of his third term.
If Benjamin doesn't seek re-election, that opens the race to supporters and others who previously declined to run against the popular incumbent. Among those possible mayoral candidates is at-large Councilwoman Tameika Isaac Devine.
Devine is in the final year of her council term and if she runs for mayor, her council seat would be wide open in November.
Sam Johnson, Benjamin's former chief of staff, said this month he is considering a campaign for mayor if Benjamin doesn't run.