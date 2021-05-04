Columbia could become first SC city to ban controversial conversion therapy

COLUMBIA — The city of Columbia could become the first city in the state to ban conversion therapy on minors, the controversial practice of trying to change a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity.

Twenty states ban the practice and numerous local governments throughout the country, though none in South Carolina.

Columbia City Council unanimously passed the measure on a first vote May 4. A second and final vote could come later in May.

The ordinance would make it illegal licensed therapists and counselors in the city to professionally practice on those younger than 18 conversion or reparative therapy that seeks to change someone’s sexual orientation or gender identity. Violating the rule would be a civil infraction punishable by a fine up to $500.

The city document cites a “national community of professionals” in counseling, social work and psychiatry who have discredited the practice as ineffective and harmful to mental and physical health of LGBTQ children it targets. The American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, which the city cites in its ordinance, says conversion therapies or similar practices "lack scientific credibility and clinical utility."

"Additionally, there is evidence that such interventions are harmful," the organization's website says. "As a result, 'conversion therapies' should not be part of any behavioral health treatment of children and adolescents."

The city's ordinances notes that it doesn't keep people from expressing opinions for or against the practice and that the ordinance doesn't prohibit counseling to support someone undergoing gender transition or counseling aimed at helping someone's "acceptance, support and understanding" of a person, as long as the therapy doesn't attempt to change sexual orientation or gender identity.