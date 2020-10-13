Columbia bus system to scale back downtown transit station, open 3 new hubs for transfers

Columbia's bus system will make changes next year that will significantly downscale activity at the city's main bus station at the corner of Sumter and Laurel streets.

The COMET — the regional transit system that serves Richland and parts of Newberry and Lexington counties — is working on a plan that would change operations at the station that is near the Capital City's resurgent Main Street district.

The change could be finalized by summer 2021, according to COMET CEO John Andoh. Once completed, the station at Sumter and Laurel would remain a bus stop, but routes would no longer originate or end at the location, and passengers would not change routes there.

Buses would also not be parked at the site once the change takes affect.

Currently, it's common to see a host of buses parked around the hub, stretching along Sumter Street and curling up Laurel, as riders wait for and board buses headed out on numerous different routes.

After the Sumter and Laurel location is scaled back, the building there will remain operational, with COMET personnel on site and restrooms available for the public. The City of Columbia owns the transit station, and the COMET has a lease on it until 2035. The station was built in 1996.

The idea of that transit station as a central nerve center for the bus system has become outdated, Andoh noted.

"It just doesn't work for the system to be honest," Andoh said. "The system has outgrown the location. We need to find a better way to hub our system. The only way we can do that is to kind of break it apart and hub at different locations, where we have appropriate streetscape, and facilities to do so."

When the change comes, there will be three new hub locations — spots where riders can transfer to different routes. Those will be an under-construction hub at Taylor and Harden streets, the current stop at Assembly and Blanding streets, and an under-construction stop at River Drive and Lucius Road, which is at the COMET's main headquarters.

There will not be transit buildings at those sites, but rather bus shelters with enhanced lighting.

Ridership for the COMET in 2019 was 2.645 million, which was a 14-year high, and up slightly from 2018, when there were 2.641 million rides. Ridership was 2.48 million in 2017.

Currently, a large majority of COMET's routes come through the Sumter and Laurel transit station. The idea going forward is to get away from there being one central location, Andoh said.

"Our goal is that people will start learning how to make shortcuts in the system," Andoh said. "At super stops we have buses that are trying to meet each other there. As people learn short cuts in the system, they will start making transfers at these outlying super stops, versus forcing themselves to come downtown. It will cut their trip quicker by doing that."

The current bus station is located in the larger Main Street District, the corridor that has been reimagined with shops, restaurants, bars and streetscape improvements during the last decade. Matt Kennell, CEO of the City Center Partnership group that advocates for downtown property owners, said he hasn't yet seen the finer details, but generally supports the idea of scaling back the transit station.

"I think (Andoh) has brought a fresh look at how a bus system should operate," Kennell said. "And he feels like the hub-and-spoke theory, having a central facility where everybody comes in and shoots back out to remote locations, is sort of outdated. ... Public transit is certainly part of any downtown, and I feel like we need a strong public transit presence downtown.

"But the 'airport' model doesn't really make sense anymore."

There will be a communication campaign to riders in the run-up to the downscaling of the transit station, Andoh said.

"I think any change is difficult," he said. "But I think after we get over the initial bump and people realize that nothing is lost, it's just a change in (process), I think it will be OK."