Columbia brewers still adjusting to shifting craft beer climate

A year after Columbia craft breweries started bouncing back from issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic, brewers in the area who'd laid out plans for growth and expansion are still adjusting to a changing beer scene.

It's been two months since the closure of Swamp Cabbage Brewing Company, which opened in 2014 near the State Fairgrounds, and nearly four years since its neighbor at the time, Conquest Brewing Company, also shut its doors.

With their departures, only one brewery, River Rat, remains from the initial beer surge of the mid-2010s. Conquest and Swamp Cabbage were both in the same area around Williams-Brice Stadium, but River Rat is the last one standing.

"It's a tough business. It's not like it used to be," River Rat's owner Mike Tourville said.

"I'd say in the last eight years, the beer bubble has busted," Tourville said. "There's so many breweries that are popping up everywhere ... everybody's fighting for the same piece of pie."

A month after Columbia lost Swamp Cabbage, Peak Drift Brewing Company opened its massive facility, which has already started distributing beer locally and plans to distribute to Charlotte and Charleston. Peak Drift's 60,000 square-foot taproom is set to open in the North Main Street district in the fall.

Bierkeller Columbia, a German craft brewing company that operated out of the Swamp Cabbage facility and hosted pop-up events on the riverwalk for the past five years, is also on the rise. The brewery's owner Scott Burgess is a few months away from finally opening the brewing company's brick and mortar location along the Columbia Canal, with food, outdoor seating and a German-designed 15-barrel brewing system.

Kevin Varner, the owner of Hunter-Gatherer Brewery and Alehouse, partially attributed Swamp Cabbage's closure to the fact that state law did not allow breweries to have taprooms on site when Swamp Cabbage and Conquest first opened.

He said that by 2014, when the law started to allow taprooms to operate as long as food was also served at the site, brewers had missed their opportunity to choose a location better suited for a restaurant-like establishment, leaving them to choose locations like the ones near the fairgrounds.

Varner also said he'd learned that as Columbia's beer scene expands, the taproom — in all its spacious, pint-drinking glory — is becoming more and more essential to keep a brewing company up and running.

"It doesn't mean their locations were bad or mine is good, but we had the opportunity to go out and look for a location that fit the new law," Varner said. "I think it would be very frustrating to have had that happen."

Varner said "boom" is not necessarily part of his business vocabulary, but he recognizes there's been an influx in recent years of brewing companies with large on-site taprooms and regional distribution.

It's a challenge to keep up, Varner said, but it can be done.

Over the past year, Steel Hands Brewing Company in Cayce has expanded its 10,000 square-foot facility with a large outdoor taproom and added a Greensboro, N.C. location, while Columbia Craft Brewing Company in the Vista added an upstairs patio bar.

Even with the changes that have come and with more on the way, craft beer isn't going anywhere. Tourville said brewers like him will just have to continue thinking on their toes and keeping new and interesting beer ideas in their back pockets.

"Unless some big businesses come into Columbia, and we get more people moving into town, we're fighting for the same stuff as any wing joint pub in town," Tourville said.