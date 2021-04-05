Columbia attorney Tyler Bailey adds name to crowded City Council at-large race

COLUMBIA — A Columbia attorney is the latest person to jump in a growing City Council race.

Tyler Bailey announced April 5 that he will run for the Columbia City Council at-large seat being vacated by longtime council member Tameika Isaac Devine.

Devine is running for mayor following Mayor Steve Benjamin's announcement in February that he will step down at the end of the year.

Environmental lobbyist and former educator Deitra Mathews, IT project manager and business owner Heather Bauer and public health researcher Aditi Bussells have also launched campaigns for the at-large seat. Candidate filing won't officially open until August.

In announcing his campaign, Bailey referenced his home neighborhood of Elmwood Park and vowed to help businesses recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"In the last 10 years, Columbia has seen a lot of growth," Bailey said in his campaign video. "But unfortunately, some of our neighborhoods are being left behind. Grocery stores are disappearing. It's difficult to find affordable housing, and Columbia should be a place where everybody can live and raise a family regardless of what side of town you live on."

Bailey, 32, is an attorney in his own law firm, practicing personal injury, workers' compensation, family and civil law, according to his website.

He serves on the board of Compass Community Development Corp., an organization focused on community educational and economic opportunities, and on the board of The Talented Tenth, an organization supporting young professionals in the Black community, according to his firm's site.

The campaign season essentially kicked off when Sam Davis announced he would step down from his longtime seat representing North Columbia and District 1 on the council.

Benjamin announced in February he wouldn't seek a fourth term, and council members Devine and Daniel Rickenmann, along with former Benjamin aide Sam Johnson, declared their intent to run for mayor. Devine and Johnson have formally kicked off their campaigns, while Rickenmann has said his effort will begin in earnest later in the spring.

Attorney Tina Herbert, a former city business office leader, will run for Davis' seat. Former state Commerce secretary and developer Joe Taylor said he is considering a run for Rickenmann's District 4 seat representing neighborhoods east of downtown.