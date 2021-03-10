Columbia-area teacher's aide charged with lewd act with dog, child porn possession

COLUMBIA — A Columbia-area teacher's aide is accused of possessing hundreds of images of child pornography and committing sexual acts with his Great Dane, then posting them online.

Kevin Christopher Billups, 34, was arrested at work March 10 and charged with eight counts each of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and having sex with his dog Leia under the state's century-old buggery law, a felony punishable by five years in prison, according to the Lexington County Sheriff's Department.

The felony sexual exploitation charges each carry a penalty of up to 10 years in prison.

Billups has worked as a kindergarten teaching assistant since 2012 at L.B. Nelson Elementary School in the Richland Two in suburban northeast Columbia. He was also working with the after-school program, the school confirmed.

While he was arrested at the school, "no students observed the arrest," Principal Twanisha Garner wrote in an email to parents.

Billups was put on paid administrative leave, as per board policy, Garner said.

Billups remained in the Lexington County jail the evening of March 10 on a $240,000 bond. Whether he has an attorney is unclear.

"As you can imagine, we are very disturbed by the charges and are cooperating fully with law enforcement," Garner wrote, noting parents of the students in his classroom and the after-school program received personal phone calls to notify them of the arrest.

She stressed that the charges do not involve the school's students "in any way," based on what investigators have shared with school officials so far.

Officials said the acts occurred at his Columbia home in Lexington County.

Sheriff Jay Koon said the investigation began March 9 based on an anonymous tip. A search of Billups’ home led to evidence linking to video of the sex act with his dog, which was uploaded to a pornographic website.

An external computer hard drive found at his home contained more than 900 images and videos of child pornography, according to the police report. District officials said the computer was not school property.

The Great Dane was taken to a local animal rescue group, authorities said.