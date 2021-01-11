Columbia-area seniors 70 and up are eligible for COVID-19 vaccines. Here's how to sign up.

COLUMBIA — Starting Wednesday, any South Carolinian age 70 or older can sign up to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

Columbia-area hospitals are asking seniors to follow these steps.

Step 1: Contact your local hospital

Reach out to your nearest hospital and provide them with your name and email address. The hospital will forward your information to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which is handling the registration process.

At this time, all people registering for the vaccine must have an active email account.

Reach Lexington Medical Center at 803-739-3363 or by email at covidvaccine@lexhealth.org. Hospital offices are open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. Pre-registration is available immediately, ahead of Wednesday's start.

Prisma Health said its plans to vaccinate individuals in the 70+ age group, as announced by Gov. McMaster, are being finalized. Details will be posted to prismahealth.org/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine when they become available.

Starting Wednesday, you can also call the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control care line: 1-855-472-3432.

Step 2: Register online

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will send a registration link to the email you provided. You will be prompted to create a username and password in order to log in to your account.

You will also be asked to fill out a questionnaire and select the area hospital where you will receive your vaccination.

If you do not see the email, check spam or junk folder, the hospitals warn. Also, the form works best with Google Chrome or Safari web browsers. Do not use Internet Explorer, the hospitals said in their guidance.

Appointments are available Sunday through Friday at Lexington Medical Center.

Step 3: Prepare for your appointment

Twelve to 24 hours before your scheduled vaccination time, you will receive a second questionnaire from the CDC to complete ahead of your appointment. Log in using the username and password you created and complete the questionnaire.

Vaccines are by appointment only; there are no walk-in slots available.

You will need to bring your driver's license or other official identification to your appointment.

At Lexington Medical Center, guests are not permitted except for caregivers of patients who need assistance.

Step 4: Arrive at your appointment time

Hospitals are only giving the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at this time.

Lexington Medical Center will administer COVID-19 vaccines inside the Lexington Medical Park 1 Auditorium, 2728 Sunset Blvd., in West Columbia.

All 18 of Prisma Health's hospitals across the Midlands and Upstate are designated vaccine providers.

In addition to major hospitals, DHEC will have seven of its own vaccination sites statewide, a DHEC mobile clinic and 12 Doctor’s Care locations will carry vaccines.

Another 50 vaccine locations will be added by the beginning of next week, health officials said.

Step 5: Set up your appointment for your second vaccine

Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require two sets of shots. The Pfizer vaccine given by hospitals requires the booster shot be given within a four-day window after 21 days have passed.

South Carolina hospitals receives new shipments of vaccines weekly.

As of Jan. 10, Prisma Health has administered 16,676 first doses of the vaccine and 1,475 second doses across the Midlands and Upstate. Both the Columbia and Greenville area have received 3,900 vaccines each every week.

Lexington Medical Center has administered 5,000 vaccines to date, some of which include the required second dose.