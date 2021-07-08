Columbia Airport sees more travel over July 4 holiday but not to pre-pandemic levels

COLUMBIA — The July 4 holiday meant a surge of returning passenger traffic at Columbia Metropolitan Airport.

On several days during the holiday period, more than 3,000 passengers per day flew in or out of the airport, according to data from Kim Jamieson, its director of marketing and air service development.

“We’re pleased with the return of air travel,” said Mike Gula, the airport's executive director.

May, the last month for which numbers are complete, shows how much air travel has increased over the peak of pandemic lockdowns yet still has more room to recover.

The number of travelers boarding flights in Columbia rose to 36,384 in May, a monthly high at the airport this year. In May 2020 amid the pandemic, just 7,737 fliers boarded planes, the second-worst month of last year.

But the boarding numbers were well below May 2019's 60,921 passengers.

Airline executives have said that leisure travelers largely have returned this summer while business travel lags behind.

Gula hope the positive momentum will keep up through the year.

“Projections and trends are showing that the business market and business traveler will rebound later this year, and we’re looking forward to that happening," he said.

The airport has restored all of its pre-pandemic connections except for service to New York's LaGuardia Airport by Delta and American airlines.

One American nonstop flight to Miami was restored in June, and that service could grow, according to the airport.

Silver Airways, which launched service from Columbia in December, continues to offer nonstop flights to three Florida cities: Orlando, Tampa and Fort Lauderdale.

Columbia long had sought a low-price carrier to keep airfares competitive. Silver's route network is focused on vacation destinations in Florida and the Bahamas. Silver continues to do well in Columbia, Jamieson said.

Columbia continues to go without Southwest Airlines, which this summer is adding service to Myrtle Beach to its longtime business in Charleston and Greenville-Spartanburg.

Flyers should continue to arrive at the airport two hours before departure times and bring a mask, as federal travel rules requiring them will be in effect at least through September, according to the airport.