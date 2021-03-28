Columbia aims to create safer bike commutes with upcoming road projects

COLUMBIA — Zach Pippin has crafted his daily 11-mile bicycle commute to be a breeze, aided by a low-traffic route and a push from the electric motor on his cargo bike.

But the trip from his home in Columbia's Cottontown neighborhood to West Columbia isn't without perils.

The 33-year-old visual artist and former photographer for Gov. Henry McMaster's office crosses the river via the sidewalk alongside traffic zipping across the Gervais Street bridge. Even with a bright-orange bike frame, he navigates people walking, close calls with cars and he was hit March 22 by an SUV turning right as he moved through a crosswalk on Gervais Street, leaving him with cuts and bruises.

Pippin is among an area bicycle community that has advocated for safe travel and the infrastructure that encourages safe cycling, and the city is planning to move forward with projects with that aim.

The city of Columbia is preparing to begin a series of road projects aimed at encouraging safe cycling as part of Richland County's $80 million penny tax program.

A county committee moved forward an agreement with the city March 23 that would fund more than $800,000 of work to promote bicycle travel on low-traffic streets in the city, establish buffered bike lanes downtown, narrowing vehicle lanes in some areas, and painting markers notifying drivers they are sharing the road with bicyclists.

The projects are among a larger series of bicycle and pedestrian improvements planned throughout the county as part of the penny tax money.

In the city, planned roadwork was patterned from a bike and pedestrian master plan adopted by the city in 2015 that imagines a decades-long process to create a network of safe and efficient streets for those who bike in the city, either by choice or necessity.

In all, the plan called for more than 350 miles of greenway, bike paths, bike lanes, markings and marked routes in the city.

"I'd say the two keys are connected and protected," said Pippin, a vocal biking supporter on social media. "It doesn't do much good if I'm protected if I'm in a protected lane where I don't need to be; and it doesn't do much good if the road that goes where I need to be doesn't have protection."

Among the city projects that would be funded with $824,000 from the county's current budget are three "bike boulevards," designated bike routes on low-traffic streets that comprise multiple blocks downtown thought to best safely connect travelers where they might want to go.

One route would begin at Oak Street and Elmwood Avenue, travel Oak to College Street, College to Laurens Street, Laurens to Greene Street and Greene to Pickens Street.

Another would begin at Blossom and Williams streets and travel a network that ends at Catawba and Sumter streets.

A third route would start at Edgefield Street and River Drive near Earlewood and end at Wayne and Hampton streets while including a connection to the Vista Greenway.

Work also would include "sharrow" lane markings — painted arrows and bicycles on the street to alert drivers of a bike route — along Calhoun Street from Wayne to Park, bike lanes and narrowed vehicle lanes on Calhoun Street from Park to Pickens, and lane markers on Calhoun from Pickens to Harden. The route runs parallel to Elmwood and would allow cyclists traveling from one side of town to the other to bypass busy thoroughfares.

Other plans include a painted bike lane on Washington Street from Lincoln Street to Park Street and buffered bike lanes on Washington from Park to Pickens Street The route would connect riders from the Vista to the center of town.

As part of the agreement still to be approved, the county penny tax money would fund the work, while the city will be responsible for maintaining the finished product. No timetable has been released.

The work toward a more bicycle-friendly city has been going on for years. Columbia has been designated a bronze-level Bike Friendly Community by the League of American Bicyclists in 2008.

The designation is shared by 345 communities throughout the country and recognizes certain benchmarks, including bicycle friendly policies and planning and events that promote cycling. The University of South Carolina is one of five campuses in the state designated as bicycle friendly by the organization.

April Jones, a bicycling advocate who lives in the Pinehurst community off Two Notch Road just northeast of downtown, said public money might be better spent on helping fund organizations and programs that promote the bicycling than on the infrastructure itself.

From her home on School House Road, Jones can strap her 2-year-old son on the red Trek bicycle that once belonged to her mother and ride a short distance to Pinehurst Park where they enjoy the playground, recreational trail and bird watching.

She also bikes to the new Starbucks in the BullsStreet District, the post office, Drew Wellness Center and the Richland County Library branch near Oak Street and Elmwood Avenue, where one of the proposed bike routes would begin.

"It's nice to put in a bike lane; it makes people feel good," Jones said. "But I think if you don't have a culture of people really utilizing it, then it kind of dies off."

Not long after the COVID-19 pandemic began, Pippin and a friend, Damian Smith, started an online petition for Columbia to experiment with temporary, demonstration bike lanes to encourage the sudden boom of people riding, as many were homebound.

They are in the process of forming an advocacy group called Midlands Moves, similar to a Charleston organization that has successfully lobbied for major projects like a bike and pedestrian crossing connecting West Ashley to downtown Charleston.

"We've got to get those lower-confidence people out there on bikes," Pippin said. "We know for a large segment of the population, that's not going to happen without separated infrastructure."