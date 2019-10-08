The Horseshoe at the University of South Carolina is made of bricks. In this case, nearly 10,000 Lego bricks were used to create it.

David Robinson of Charleston and his son, David Jr., worked more than nine months to build their latest giant Lego creation: a careful recreation of the historic USC Horseshoe at the center of campus. They worked to bring the buildings, crosswalks and trees to their diorama that spans about 6 feet by 3 feet.

The details of the president's house, McKissick Museum and the monument in the center of the lawn are all there in what has been the most complicated project the duo has attempted to date.

Previously, they had replicated two big USC sports facilities, Williams-Brice Stadium and Founders Park. While those stadium sculptures took about 5,000 and 3,500 bricks, respectively, the Horseshoe required more than double that.

"This was a long one," Robinson said. "It just got a lot bigger and more expensive than I thought."

How expensive? He's afraid to add it up.

Robinson, a USC graduate, scouted out the Horseshoe as a construction subject after he and his son attended a Lego builders convention in Columbia last summer after garnering attention for their previous creations.

Robinson revisited the Horseshoe several times, taking hundreds of pictures to be able to see the details they would try to recreate in tiny plastic bricks. Even the Maxcy Monument in the middle of the grass is reflected with a Lego obelisk.

Creating the details on buildings, right down to the awnings on the president's residence, made this a more intensive project for them than the earlier stadiums. Among the chores: filing down some Legos to make the building fit together seamlessly.

They have no current plans to display this diorama, but the Lego convention taught Robinson how to move the sort of massive creations that he and son have made.

This project was such a huge undertaking that Robinson sounds glad to be done with it. Still, he's thinking about what might be their next big creation, perhaps the building in which he both studied journalism and watched USC basketball.

"Part of me wants to do the old Carolina Coliseum," Robinson said.

His son David, 16, might seem fated to attend USC based on their Lego works. David Jr. is considering studying music, which means either USC or Furman University would be in-state options. It might be the scholarships that tell the tale on that decision, Robinson said.

"He's just not allowed to go to Clemson."