Charleston, Horry County to get piece of $45M toward flood control, rebuilding

COLUMBIA — Charleston and Horry County are among eight local governments sharing $45 million to improve drainage and buy out homes repeatedly destroyed by flooding disasters, following approval March 9 by a state panel that decides how to spend federal grant money.
The biggest chunk for drainage help, $10 million, goes toward stemming frequent flooding on the Medical University of South Carolina campus. And the $13 million going to Horry County will remove 61 vulnerable homes, mostly in the Socastee area.
After the panel's vote, Ben Duncan, program director of the Disaster Recovery Office, was tapped to lead the newly created Office of Resilience, which is tasked with coordinating flood control efforts statewide and leveraging local, state and federal dollars to help flood-ravaged communities.
Gov. Henry McMaster's pick to be the chief resilience officer must be confirmed by the state Senate.
Duncan, a 35-year veteran of state government, said "there's no better place" than his role for making a difference in people's lives.
The agency, created by the Legislature last fall, absorbs the Disaster Recovery Office, which then-Gov. Nikki Haley established in the wake of 2015's historic flooding. Since then, it's paid to rebuild nearly 3,000 homes for poor South Carolinians.
Charleston was awarded $10 million toward a drainage shaft in the downtown medical district that's prone to frequent flooding from high tides and rainstorms. The flooding affects not only the MUSC campus but also Roper St. Francis and the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center. The Post and Courier's Rising Waters series on climate change highlighted the need for a fix in the area.
The project involves connecting a new tunnel to a larger drainage system Charleston is building under the Septima P. Clark Parkway, known locally as the Crosstown. It will help alleviate flooding on 35 acres.
"We’re elated to be able to see this project through," said Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg, who took the governor underground in 2019 to view the tunnel system. "It’s such a common sense thing."
Charleston has been trying to get funding for the connection for years.
Also in 2019, MUSC President David Cole and other hospital administrators warned McMaster in a letter-writing campaign that hospital services "could be compromised" if floodwaters weren't kept at bay. Last year, local leaders hoped to get the money through the state budget, but the pandemic and the Legislature's freezing of state spending ended that effort.
"That area floods pretty much any time it rains," said Joe Boyes, deputy director at the recovery office, noting the city is also spending several million on the connector. "It's basically shovel ready."
Six other governments are collectively getting $20 million for drainage improvements, ranging from $940,000 to Georgetown County to $5 million to the city of Manning. Horry County is also getting $2.5 million for drainage.
The $13 million to Horry County for buyouts will pay families up to $250,000 each to let the county demolish and remove their repeatedly-damaged homes. The county initially sought $17 million for 79 homes, but the Disaster Recovery Office asked for a smaller request.
Homes deemed the highest priority for moving are located primarily where the Waccamaw River backs up into the Intercoastal Waterway, said Eric Fosmire, the office's legal director.
Some houses there flooded as recently as last month, after several days of persistent rain sent rivers into major flood stage. Homeowners were still trying to decide whether it was worth it to clean out and repair their homes again.
Socastee resident Terri Wilson said the award was bittersweet. She was glad some of the most vulnerable families might escape the flooding cycle but said that the county's trend of allowing new homes in floodplains elsewhere needed to stop.
"I’m very happy, but you know, I’m not content, because we’re not done with this," said Wilson, who lives in the flood-prone Rosewood Estates neighborhood.
The town of Cheraw was the only other recipient to win approval from that fund, at $1.7 million.
The local governments should receive their awards within a couple of months, Duncan said. When residents might actually get a check is unclear, as the money must then go through a local screening process.
The founder of a nonprofit flood advocacy group said she had hoped more families would benefit.
"There's just never going to be enough money," said April O'Leary of Horry County Rising.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.