CEO Ted Pitts to leave SC Chamber of Commerce for commercial real estate post

COLUMBIA — Ted Pitts will step down as CEO of the South Carolina Chamber of Commerce by the end of the year, ending more than five years with the organization.
Pitts, the former chief of staff for Gov. Nikki Haley, will move back to commercial real estate firm Wilson Kibler where he formerly worked as CEO.
"After 37 years, it is time to turn the company over to the next generation," said Jeremy Wilson, co-founder and chairman of the board of the real estate firm.
Pitts will stay on for now as the chamber conducts a national search for his replacement, the chamber said in a statement.
During his tenure, the organization successfully pushed to get a bill for roads funding, including a gas tax increase and reorganization of the S.C. Transportation Department, through the Legislature and into law.
"Whether leading the charge on sustainable infrastructure funding or pushing for workforce development initiatives, Ted’s commitment to growth and advancement has made a real impact on our state," said Colonial Life CEO Tim Arnold, the chairman of the chamber's board.
The chamber has clashed with some Republican lawmakers in recent years and was unable to get COVID-19 liability protection passed during this shortened session.
This is a breaking story and will be updated.