CEO of company working with USC charged with defrauding federal coronavirus relief fund

COLUMBIA — The CEO of a company that partnered with the University of South Carolina to win a research grant has been charged with defrauding the federal coronavirus relief fund.

Martin Kao of Honolulu-based Martin Defense Group, formerly known as Navatek, was charged with two counts of bank fraud and one count of money laundering in an indictment unsealed Wednesday.

A complaint filed by the U.S. Attorney's office in Hawaii alleges that the company submitted two false applications for loans from the federal Paycheck Protection Program. The applications did not disclose earlier relief loans the company had received and exaggerated the number of company employees, according to the complaint.

The company received about $12.8 million from those loans, and $2 million was transferred to Kao's personal accounts, according to the complaint.

Kao was arrested in Honolulu on Wednesday. In a statement to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser after the charges were disclosed, the company said: “Navatek is a highly reputable company with a long record of service to its clients and the people of Hawaii. The government’s actions today were a complete surprise."

USC is one of several universities that formed research partnerships with the company. In July, the university announced that the U.S. Office of Naval Research was making a $9.2 million research grant to USC and Navatek to test power control systems for combat ships.

Navatek had hired 10 engineers and scientists for its Columbia office in anticipation of the grant, according to a USC news release in July. The company also would be looking to work with interns from USC and S.C. State University, according to the release.

USC is aware of public reports of the charges filed this week through media reports but has no other information, spokesman Jeff Stensland said Friday.

Other universities that have research partnerships with the company include the University of Michigan, Wichita State University in Kansas and the University of Maine.