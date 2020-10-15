CDC chief becomes third Trump official to praise SC's COVID-19 response in Columbia visits

COLUMBIA — The director of the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention became the latest member of the Trump administration's COVID-19 team to stop in Columbia and praise Gov. Henry McMaster and other S.C. leaders for their handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Dr. Robert Redfield gushed Thursday over the University of South Carolina’s return to campus this fall, in which USC researchers developed a free, cheap saliva-based test that can determine in less than 24 hours whether a student or faculty members has COVID-19.

In an upbeat tone that clashed with reports of turmoil within his own agency and with no mention of the 3,400 South Carolinians who have died from COVID-19, Redfield praised McMaster’s leadership during the pandemic and stressed the importance of widespread testing and mask usage in the colder months ahead.

He even blamed travelers for the state's major uptick in cases this summer that briefly made South Carolina one of the world’s worst COVID-19 hotspots.

“I think you’re very fortunate to have the leadership that you have,” Redfield said as the meeting concluded.

Redfield's visit came as South Carolina announced 1,072 new infections of COVID-19 Thursday afternoon, the most cases in a single day since Sept. 3.

Redfield is the latest of several health officials from President Donald Trump’s administration to swing through the Palmetto State in recent weeks, following September visits from U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams and Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House’s coronavirus response coordinator. Both also heaped praise on state leaders, including McMaster, an early Trump supporter.

“It makes sense for the administration to send its public health officials to South Carolina,” said Rob Godfrey, a former staffer for Gov. Nikki Haley who works as a communications strategist. “We have a governor who has worked well with them, and his team has not clashed with them, in ways we have seen in other states where there has been political value to high profile fights with the president.”

The visit comes at a time when Redfield, a virologist who was appointed by Trump to lead the CDC in 2018, could use some positive press.

The CDC has come under intense scrutiny amid reports that the White House tried to influence or censor CDC guidance on how the coronavirus spreads and when parts of the economy should reopen after lockdowns across the country.

Congressional Democrats have opened an investigation into possible White House influence at the CDC and Food and Drug Administration. And last month, former CDC chief William Foege wrote a letter urging Redfield to call out the Trump administration’s interference with the agency’s coronavirus response, even if it means losing his job.

Foege, an epidemiologist who led the CDC from 1977 to 1983 and is credited with the eradication of smallpox, told Redfield the United States’ response to the pandemic would go down as “a colossal failure of the public health system in our country.”

Redfield has testified to Congress that his agency has not been affected by political pressure.

Redfield addressed that “negative press” Thursday during the event at USC’s Alumni Center, praising his agency’s 23,000 employees who he says aren’t used to such criticism.

“I’m very proud of the CDC,” Redfield said.

Redfield appeared upbeat in the meeting with McMaster, Republican congressman Joe Wilson of Springdale, state epidemiologist Linda Bell, USC president Bob Caslen and other state officials. Caslen was happy to share that none of the 499 students and employees that USC tested Wednesday came back positive.

South Carolinians have been less enthused about the state's pandemic response. Nearly 155,000 S.C. residents have contracted the deadly respiratory disease, and hundreds of thousands have lost their jobs as the state's economy has shrunk. A Quinnipiac University poll in August found 46 percent of S.C. registered voters approve of McMaster's handling of the virus, while another 46 percent disapproved.

Most of the meeting was held behind closed doors. But when reporters were allowed in, Redfield repeatedly thanked those officials for their leadership, and they returned the favor. He took just three questions from reporters before leaving to catch a flight.

Redfield said northerners who traveled south for vacation are to blame for much of South Carolina’s surge in coronavirus cases this summer. Despite being one of the last states to have a stay-at-home order, South Carolina was among the first to reopen businesses and ease restrictions amid the outbreak.

He said the next few months will be pivotal as the country waits for a vaccine, the weather turns cold, and families gather indoors for Thanksgiving and Christmas, potentially spreading the virus to loved ones.

But Redfield stressed that South Carolinians have powerful weapons at their disposal to curb the virus’ spread, if everyone pitches in and acts responsibly. Echoing public health guidance that officials have stressed for months, he encouraged everyone to wear masks, wash their hands frequently and get tested for the virus.