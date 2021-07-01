Cayce's 12,000 Year History Park gets $1 million from state to build visitor's center

CAYCE — Cayce’s 12,000 Year History Park, home to historical sites, will receive $1 million from the state to build a visitor’s center.

The visitor's center will be across the street from the Cayce Tennis and Fitness Center, near the 12st Street exit off Interstate 77, said Mike Dawson, CEO of the River Alliance, a nonprofit that works with Columbia-area governments.

The history park includes about 350 acres that run along the Timmerman Trail, which connects the Riverwalk and the west side of the Congaree River. Within about a square mile, visitors can see an archaeological site from the prehistoric age, the remains of the Congaree Fort and the site of a Civil War battle.

Currently, Dawson estimates that several hundred people use the park every weekend. The park offers guided history and nature tours on Saturdays and has special weapons demonstrations.

But with a staffed center offering public bathrooms, an indoor exhibit and video area, an outdoor amphitheater and parking for about 120 cars, the park estimates it could attract 50,000 visitors in its first year, which could grow to more than 150,000 visitors, Dawson said.

The design for the visitor’s 3,600-square-foot center is complete and will cost an estimated $2.8 million, Dawson said. They will try to raise private money to pay for the remaining $1.8 million, as well as enough for a small staff, while they begin the first phases of construction, Dawson said.

The National Park Service, the City of Cayce and the River Alliance, which are working together on the project, plan to begin construction in phases, he said. The first phase of construction will focus on building the bathrooms and parking lot.

“What we're going to try to do is to do what we can with the initial element of state money, and at the same time, phase it," Dawson said.

The goal is to finish the entire center in 2025 and create programs to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the establishment of the United States in 2026. The park includes the Old State Road, which is where the British retreated after abandoning Fort Granby, so it hopes to join in the statewide commemoration of the sestercentennial.

There are thousands of artifacts in the park, including a 12,000 year old fluted spear point, which people used to hunt mammoths with. This is where the inspiration for the park’s name.

The park also houses earthworks, which are dirt fortifications that the Confederacy built to defend against Union General William Sherman.

"They're in pristine, very well preserved condition, that's why they're so significant,” said John Jameson, the heritage consultant for River Alliance and the City of Cayce. “They're probably the only earthworks left to mention that were part of the defenses of Columbia in 1865."

The 12,000 Year History Park hasn't decided what specific artifacts will go in the visitor's center, but the goal is to tell a story, rather than turn the center into a museum, Dawson said.

"I suspect what we'll end up with is a combination of an audio-visual presentation, and a minimum number of artifacts but a maximum ability to tell a story of what they mean,” Dawson said.