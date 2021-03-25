Cayce study examines city's needs with expected population spurt

CAYCE — The city of Cayce is emerging as a magnet for young professionals who work in the Columbia metropolitan area but want to live in a pleasant, small-town community with affordable homes.
According to a study of the growing community of 14,000 residents and 700 businesses, Cayce is the recipient of “spillover demand” from Columbia area workers who would rather not live in the busy metropolitan area of the state capitol.
While Cayce is a very close neighbor to Columbia, “that city is not us,” Mayor Elise Partin said.
Cayce offers the atmosphere of a small town with lower cost-of-living. People like that, according to the study, especially young business people and USC professionals. Cayce is also located in a convenient area along Interstate 26 and Interstate 77, and is close to the Columbia Metropolitan Airport
The study, initiated by the city with RFG Associates, was originally released in June of last year but is now being posted on the city’s web site. The trends reported in the study are continuing.
Partin said the study is now being posted because it is a source for economic development as businesses review the positive reports about Cayce’s population.
The study found that the proximity to the Columbia area provides Cayce with “excellent opportunities to capture this market demand and use it to drive new investment in existing neighborhoods, riverfront redevelopment, a burgeoning arts district, and new strategic growth over time in areas at the edges of the city.”
Partin, who has served as mayor since 2008, said the city has worked in providing the services and infrastructure needed to manage the continuing growth. The city has undertaken a variety of improvements that included a water lines replacement project that was the largest in the city’s history.
“We’re good about being proactive,” she said.
While the coronavirus has taken its toll, Partin said new businesses continue to open in the city.
According to “key findings” in the study, Cayce’s population has been steadily increasing for the past 50 years with little signs of slowing down.
Projections show another 1,800 residents could be added to the population through the year 2030. Residents aged 25-34, notably young professionals, grew by 51 percent for the last five years.
And, the new residents are smarter.
The number of residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher increased by 47 percent during the past five years. Cayce experienced significant growth in households earning more than $100,000, even out pacing growth in Lexington County.
Cayce is adding housing units, equally split between single-family and multi-family units. Housing vacancy is extremely low.
The study recommends leveraging growth to expand housing choice by strengthening the city’s annexation policy and requiring a fiscal impact analysis for any new annexations. A housing task force could be established to work with community partners.
Zoning should be used to guide housing investments. The city should also create and adopt a short-term rental policy and develop marketing materials to promote new housing and development.
City officials said most of those recommendations are now being followed.