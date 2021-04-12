Cayce loosens proposal to keep parked cars off lawns after backlash

CAYCE — The Cayce City Council is moving toward a revised, not-so-strict ordinance on front-yard parking.

The original proposal would require cars in residential areas to be parked in a driveway or a treated off-street parking space covered by concrete, asphalt brick or gravel.

But those restrictions didn’t go well with a lot of homeowners who gathered around 200 signatures on a petition opposing the measure.

The revised ordinance, which has received first approval, would only apply to rental property inside the city limits. It would also allow for parking in a yard immediately off the street, without requiring a property owner to make any additions or improvements to create a designated parking space.

City officials say the ordinance was prompted by complaints about the appearance of residential neighborhoods when cars are sitting in the middle of yards. Some say what they consider an eyesore decreases property values.

But forcing parking regulations on homeowners could have political consequences.

When the town of Irmo enacted a similar ordinance last year, a group of citizens protested the action. Some town officials say it was that opposition that led to the defeat of Mayor Hardy King and two other town council members in last year’s election.

Cayce Mayor Elise Partin said the new parking measure will help protect the value of homes in the city.

“For most of us, our home is the biggest investment we will ever make," she said. "As a Council, we’ve been asked by residents and neighborhood leaders to help protect that investment. We are, and will continue to be proactive about our municipal responsibilities.”

Prior to the initial passing of the revised ordinance, Partin said: “Our staff was asked to look at solutions that would not be overly burdensome or expensive for homeowners, not being labor intensive on our staff to enforce and encourage green options to help prevent further storm drainage issues.”

Upon final approval, the city will withhold enforcement for six months to educate the public about the new rules.