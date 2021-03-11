Canceled COVID vaccine appointments could be a problem of the past, DHEC director says

COLUMBIA — Three months into the COVID-19 vaccine rollout, South Carolina's largest vaccine providers will start getting a reliable number of weekly doses, hopefully putting an end to canceled appointments, state public health officials said March 11.

The state's hospitals, which have given out a majority of doses, will start receiving a weekly minimum of first-dose Pfizer vaccines on March 15, giving them consistency for whittling down waiting lists and scheduling appointments for millions of newly eligible South Carolinians, according to the state Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Hospitals have struggled with knowing how many doses they would receive week-to-week, forcing them to rework patient schedules.

"The problems with canceling appointments should hopefully largely go away," DHEC Director Edward Simmer told the agency's governing board.

While South Carolina will get more regular deliveries of the Pfizer vaccine, which accounts for slightly more than half of the doses delivered, the state is waiting for consistent shipments of the Moderna vaccine and for follow-up delivery of the newly authorized Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Moderna vaccines are sent to many more providers than Pfizer doses in smaller batches to pharmacies and health care centers. That is adding more time needed to determine minimum allotments for providers, said Nick Davidson, DHEC's deputy director for public health.

Meanwhile, South Carolina will receive little or none any of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for the next two weeks as manufacturing catches up. The state's first allotment of 41,400 doses this week of the single-shot vaccine was a one-week starter boost.

Still, the state's nearly 1,000 providers will receive 115,490 Pfizer and Moderna first doses, up 8.5 percent from two weeks ago.

The long-awaited reliability with the Pfizer vaccine comes as DHEC transitions to a new regional distribution system, as frustrated legislators required by law last month.

Until now, distribution has been a hodgepodge, with DHEC collecting providers' requests and ordering from the federal government some portion of what each wanted, since their collective requests were generally several times more than South Carolina's total allotment.

Hospitals overbooked when they made appointments based on what they asked for before knowing how many vials would actually arrive, Simmer said.

Under the new distribution system, each of the state's four regions — Lowcountry, Midlands, Pee Dee and Upstate — will get a percentage of the state's total allotment, with each provider guaranteed a minimum. Each region's share is based primarily on population but also factors in demographics such as ages, race, and poverty, as well as local disease spread and the percent unvaccinated.

Providers in the Midlands will receive 29 percent, while the Lowcountry will receive 27 percent, the Upstate will see 24 percent and the Pee Dee, 20 percent.

A set minimum will be "extremely helpful," said a spokesman for the Medical University of South Carolina.

The state's second-largest vaccine provider has managed to reschedule about half of the roughly 50,000 first-dose appointments it had to postpone.

"We never know until about two days in advance how much vaccine we're getting," said Dr. Danielle Scheurer, chief quality officer at the Medical University of South Carolina Health. "We have to shift our operations to match supply."

The bulk of South Carolina's adult population became eligible for the vaccine March 8, when an estimated 2.7 million additional people were added to the list.

So far, nearly 910,000 people have received at least their first of two doses, and roughly 60 percent of them have gotten both, according to DHEC's latest data.

Mary Katherine Wildeman contributed from Charleston.