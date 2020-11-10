White Claw maker to open $400M brewery in Richland County's 2nd biggest-ever economic deal

COLUMBIA — Mark Anthony Brewing, the maker of White Claw Hard Seltzer and Mike’s Hard Lemonade, will build a $400 million brewery in one of Richland County's largest-ever economic development projects.

Located in Pineview Industrial Park along Shop Road, the new brewery will employ 300 people, according to a S.C. Department of Commerce news release.

The brewery is the second-richest development deal inked in the county, behind only International Paper, formerly Union Camp, for $600 million in 1981. It surpasses the announcement made by fiberglass maker China Jushi, also located in the Pineview park, for its $300 million and facility and a promise of 400 jobs in 2016.

The latest deal will be one of the largest breweries built in the United States in over 25 years, a company statement said. The plant will make White Claw, Mike’s Hard Lemonade, Mike’s Harder Lemonade and Cayman Jack Cocktails — all part of a fast-growing business of beer alternatives.

Hard seltzer makes up around 8 percent of the U.S. beer market. In 2019, brewers sold $4 billion, or about 119.2 million cases, of flavored malt beverages, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Construction on the Richland County plant will begin immediately and the brewery is expected to begin operations in next summer. Mark Anthony President John Sacksteder said the company came to the county with an "ambitious timeline" for building out its facility in "record time."

Sign up for our Columbia business and real estate newsletter. Get all the latest industry happenings from the Midlands, plus exclusive development news and more in your inbox each week. Email

Sign Up!

The Mark Anthony Group, headquartered in Chicago, announced plans for a $250 million brewery outside Phoenix earlier this year.

The Richland County site will have warehousing and distribution facilities to meet demand across the southern U.S.

Richland County Council Chair Paul Livingston heralded Mark Anthony Brewing’s arrival as an "economic game-changer." And county economic development officials believe the company will attract other industry to the area.

“South Carolina is home to a number of world-class, well-known brands, and it’s great to see another one choose to locate in the Palmetto State," Gov. Henry McMaster said in a statement.

The company will receive state tax credits for the jobs it brings to the one million square-foot facility and a $4.6 million state infrastructure grant. It was also awarded a $1.5 million grant from Richland County and was deeded 200 acres for brewery construction.