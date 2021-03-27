When COVID-19 closed the store, a Columbia boutique found its audience online

COLUMBIA — A Columbia business that could have been sidetracked by the coronavirus pandemic instead has seen connections through social media keep the boutique's audience growing.

For the past five years, Kayla Sweigert has been building a business of finding and re-selling antiques and newer but vintage-style items.

Things had gone so well as an online company that 2½ years ago she opened a boutique on Richland Street in downtown Columbia called Little Green Door.

The initial lockdown of last spring left Sweigert with a full boutique behind closed doors.

The shutdown made social media even more important to her and her company, she said.

Many customers were stuck at home full-time and re-thinking how their home was laid out and decorated.

"People let off steam by going shopping," she said.

To reach them, Sweigert used both her own Instagram and the store's account.

She posts pictures of the items she has found staged as part of a warmly decorated room.

Sales were so strong through Instagram that within weeks the store had been emptied, even without customers being allowed to come in, she said.

Her store's performance reflects one of the past year's top online trends.

According to eMarketer, adult consumers were spending seven minutes more per day on average on social media during 2020, with Instagram and Snapchat the biggest beneficiaries. The 2020 numbers were a substantial increase over what had been steady usage of social media.

Sales at the The Little Green Door were so strong, the store stayed closed for a month even after shops began to reopen while Sweigert rebuilt her inventory.

She crosses the Carolinas and Georgia every week looking for items with a vintage feel that match her style with the goal of posting 20 to 30 items for sale.

"That's a lot of miles on my car," Sweigert said.

Sweigert's Instagram posts are filled with colorful, elegant and eclectic items that match her taste, arrayed in a showroom style.

Over the past five years, her Instagram accounts have drawn in about 25,000 followers through steady growth. About three-quarters of all sales are online through social media, she said.

The staging of items in ways that are pleasing to her eye is part of what appeals to her customers, Sweigert said. In fact, some want to buy everything they can see in the picture to recreate the same display in their home decor, she said.

She has had to explain to customer that while she has a background as an art teacher, she does not do interior design for clients.