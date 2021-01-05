Walmart to close its Bush River Road location in Columbia, citing slow sales

COLUMBIA — Citing underperforming sales, Walmart has decided to close its store at 1326 Bush River Road in Columbia.

The store in Bush River Village shopping center will close by Feb. 5, with discount sales to be used to clear out inventory, spokesman Phillip Keene said.

The closing reflect continuing underperformance of that location by Walmart's standards, Keene said. The Arkansas-based retail giant regularly reviews locations for their performance.

“We are grateful to the customers who have given us the privilege of serving them at our Bush River Road location. We look forward to serving them at our other Columbia stores and on walmart.com," Keene said.

The company will continue to have 10 locations in the Midlands market including its Sam's Club stores.

All employees will be eligible to transfer to other store locations as the company seeks to retain its staff members, he said. Staff members will remain on the payroll through April 9 if they choose not to switch to another Walmart location.

Pharmacy employees will begin working with customers to transfer their prescriptions. The location's pharmacy will close on Jan. 22.

The closing deals another blow to the Bush River Road area, which has lost retailers in recent years, including the closure of the Belk department store at Dutch Square shopping center.

Big national retailers looking to attract customers in the St. Andrews/Irmo area instead have focused on the Harbison district, farther out from downtown along Interstate 26.