Vintage retailer Mast Store has a message for some worried shoppers: We're not closing

COLUMBIA — Vintage retailer Mast General Store, which operates 10 locations across the Southeast including in Columbia and Greenville, was forced to issue an unusual statement recently: We are not closing.

The company posted a message on its website saying it was fine after receiving customer comments and emails expressing concern.

“The Mast Store is facing many challenges that may make it appear that our doors are closing, but please let me assure you that that is not the case,” president Lisa Cooper said in the posting.

The source of concern was some emptier-than-usual shelves that shoppers saw in store locations, Mast spokeswoman Sheri Moretz said in an interview.

Those shelves were not a sign of the old-timey retailer struggling but happened in part because it uses the slow period of early February to count its inventory each year, Moretz said.

Shelves can become more sparely stocked as the retailer pauses restocking to make counting easier.

The company also has received less inventory from its suppliers than usual as they struggle with their own coronavirus slowdowns, Moretz said.

That might not have prompted much notice in other years, but consumers are concerned about their local businesses during the pandemic, Moretz said, and began asking staff, "Are you doing OK?"

"It was out of genuine concern," Moretz said.

Mast has been adapting to survive the challenges of coronavirus and is "cautiously optimistic" about 2021, Moretz said. Shelves are being stocked as spring and summer merchandise comes in, even if product levels might not be as high as before COVID-19.

The company even added its 10th store during 2020, opening in Roanoke, Va., in June.