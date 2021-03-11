U-Haul takes over shuttered Columbia area Kmarts for self-storage facilities

WEST COLUMBIA — U-Haul has targeted former Kmart stores for redevelopment as self-storage sites nationwide, and the West Columbia's location could be next for the moving and storage giant.

AMERCO Real Estate Co., a real estate subsidiary of U-Haul, has applied for zoning exceptions for the 12-acre property on Charleston Highway.

The property owner says the deal is still being finalized.

But if everything goes through, the nearly 100,000-square-foot building could be retrofitted to house storage units and the large lot could hold U-Haul trucks and trailers available for rent.

"Our philosophy is to place U-Haul stores in high-growth residential areas," AMERCO wrote in its proposal. “We feel U-Haul would be an appropriate use for the property and there are proven benefits for allowing self-storage facilities in communities."

The company said the site would employ 10 to 15 full- and part-time workers and draw customers from residential areas in the 5-mile radius around the store.

This is far from the first time U-Haul has sought to create a new storage center in an empty Columbia area big box retail location, said Rox Pollard, a real estate broker with Colliers International specializing in retail properties.

The company announced in March 2019 that it had purchased and was converting the former Kmart on Two Notch Road near Columbia Place Mall to a storage facility with 700 units.

At that time, U-Haul had also moved its regional offices to a former Ford dealership farther south on Two Notch.

Five years ago in Irmo, Pollard said he brokered the deal to bring another storage provider, Extra Space Storage, to the former St. Andrews Road Kmart.

"Typically, Kmarts in particular, are really well located," he said. "That (West Columbia) area is not as vibrant but it's still well located on that corridor."

The building is owned by Baker & Baker Real Estate, which helped develop 22 Kmart stores around the Southeast, according to the company's website. It also owns the former Lexington Kmart, which Pollard said the firm is also working to find new use for.

Other Baker & Baker properties in the Columbia area include AT&T's regional office, Lowe's Home Improvement and Capitol Square, the shopping center across from House of Raeford chicken plant that the city of West Columbia has marked as a target for redevelopment as part of its so-called River District.

Before they closed at the end of 2019, the West Columbia and Lexington Kmarts, as well as one in Greenville, were the last three locations of the long-struggling retailer, once famous for its Blue Light Special, still operating in the Palmetto State.

In addition to self-storage other big box retrofit options popular around the Midlands have been churches, gyms and trampoline parks, Pollard said.

Hobby Lobby moved into a Kmart in Camden and the popular Rosewood Crossing shopping center on Garners Ferry, housing to Michaels, PetSmart and Marshalls, was once home to the discount retailer.

And, most recently, Stars and Strikes bowling alley took a former Irmo Piggly Wiggly site.

