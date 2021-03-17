Tyson reopening Columbia facility as pork and beef plant with 330 employees

COLUMBIA — Tyson Foods will again have operations in South Carolina, with plans to repurpose its shuttered plant in Columbia to produce pre-packaged beef and pork.

With an initial investment of $42 million in the Bluff Road facility, Tyson plans to begin production in May of its case-ready meats, so named because the various cuts of beef and pork are portioned, packaged and ready to be placed directly in grocery store refrigerated cases with no need for further butchering.

“We’re pleased to bring operations back to Columbia and are very grateful for the strong state and local support we’ve received for this project,” said Nate Hodne, senior vice president and general manager of the Portioned Protein Innovations team for Tyson Foods subsidiary Tyson Fresh Meats.

Once operational, products will be shipped from the plant to stores across the eastern United States. Over the next three to five years, the company plans to make additional improvements and purchase more equipment for the facility, reaching a total investment of $55 million.

The plant will employ 330 people, more than double the 150 employees who worked at the facility when it was idled in August 2019. The average wage will be $18.62 per hour, which Tyson said is a higher wage than previously paid.

In exchange, Arkansas-based Tyson Foods, one of the world's largest food processors, is asking Richland County Council to transfer and extend an existing tax incentive agreement it has with the county to its case-ready subsidiary.

Under the extended agreement the company will receive a reduced property tax rate of 6 percent, rather than the typical 10 percent corporate rate charged to South Carolina manufacturers, through 2047.

The company is also asking for additional tax credits to help buy down its property tax bill — equivalent to 40 percent of the investments it makes for the first five years and 35 percent for the five years after — as part of the new agreement.

County Council voted to approve the agreement during its March 16 meeting.

“Tyson Foods’ initial $42 million investment, and the 330 jobs that will result from it, will help continue South Carolina’s tremendous economic growth,” said Gov. Henry McMaster. “We look forward to continuing our state’s fruitful partnership with Tyson and to their continued commitment to South Carolina and our people.”

In the latest financial filings, Tyson executives say the company's case-ready products are among its high-growth sectors. The products appeal to retailers for reasons of shelf life and food safety, as well as reducing their need to find employees with higher skill levels required for butchering.

Tyson Foods’ case-ready beef and pork business currently operates plants in Iowa, Tennessee and Texas and plans to open a new facility in Utah later this year.

The Columbia plant will be the smallest of Tyson’s case-ready plants, but the location helps reach key East Coast customers, the company said.

