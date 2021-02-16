Tyson Foods finds potential buyer for shuttered Columbia pork plant

COLUMBIA — Tyson Foods may have a buyer for its recently closed Columbia pork plant.

Tyson is asking Richland County Council to transfer its existing tax incentive agreement to another company, known only as "Project Charlie." The unnamed Delaware-based company is expected to buy Tyson's land and building and will invest another $54.2 million in the plant, according to the proposed agreement.

"We are working on future plans for our Columbia, SC, facility and intend to make an announcement if and when those plans are finalized," Tyson spokeswoman Liz Croston said.

Under the extended agreement the company will receive a reduced property tax rate of 6 percent, rather than the typical 10 percent corporate rate charged to South Carolina manufacturers, through 2047. The company is also asking for additional tax credits to help buy down its property tax bill — equivalent to 40 percent of the investments it makes for the first five years and 35 percent for the five years after — as part of the new agreement.

County council will vote on initial approval of the agreement during an evening meeting on Feb. 16. The agreement requires three readings and votes before it can go into effect.

Tyson and the county declined further comment.

Arkansas-based Tyson Foods, one of the world's largest food processors, shuttered its plant on Bluff Road, which made taco meat and pizza toppings, in August 2020.

With the closure, 150 workers lost their jobs, joining the already high unemployment ranks across South Carolina and the nation as a result of the novel coronavirus.

The global coronavirus pandemic did not influence the decision to close, spokesman Worth Sparkman said at the time, and the company declined to provide information on where it might make its Columbia-based product lines in the future.

"After much consideration and as part of ongoing efforts to increase efficiency in our business, we plan to discontinue operations at our Columbia, S.C., plant. We’ve made this very difficult decision in order to continue focusing on and investing in strategic growth priorities," the company said in a statement.

The Columbia closure came on the heels of another shutdown of the Tyson facility in Easley, called Chef's Pantry, in late March.

Sparkman attributed that closure to "changing product needs, the age of the facility and the prohibitive cost of renovation." There had been 240 employees working at the Easley facility.

Those two closures marked the end of Tyson's manufacturing presence in the Palmetto State.

