Turkey and pork producer opening $150M, 292-job Camden facility

COLUMBIA — Prestage Foods, a North Carolina-based meat processor, is expected to expand to Camden, investing $150 million and bringing 292 new jobs to the small town 30 miles northeast of Columbia, according to documents presented to elected officials.

The turkey and pork producer entered a purchase agreement with Kershaw County for nearly 87 acres in the Governor's Hill Industrial Park, near Interstate 20 and the South Carolina Equine Park. The company also has right of first refusal to purchase another 128 acres from the county, according to the agreement.

Kershaw County Council gave the purchase final approval on June 22. Prestage Foods agreed to pay $1.3 million for the 87 acres.

A company spokeswoman said she was not immediately able to comment and it is unclear what the facility will produce.

The official announcement of the project is scheduled for July 8, with Gov. Henry McMaster expected to attend.

Council chair Julian Burns said July 7 that he was unable to comment on the announcement but remarked that economic development deals landed by Kershaw are a sign that the county's investments in its four industrial parks are paying off.

In addition to the land sale, county council also is expected to hold a final vote July 13 on a tax incentives package.

In exchange for its investment, Prestage Foods is on track to receive a reduced property tax rate of 4 percent, rather than the typical 10 percent corporate rate charged to South Carolina manufacturers, for 40 years.

The plant will also receive credits on its investment to further buy down its tax bill — a 65 percent tax reduction for the first 10 years, a 60 percent reduction for the second decade and a 45 percent reduction for the remaining two decades.

Prestage Foods affiliate Prestage Farms already raises turkeys in South Carolina. The companies also have turkey and pork farms and processing plants in North Carolina, Oklahoma, Iowa and Mississippi.

Prestage Farms employs more than 1,800 workers and contracts with more than 400 farms to produce 425 million pounds of turkey annually, according to its website.

Its North Carolina turkey hatchery is one of the world's largest single-stage facilities, with 650,000 eggs per week.

The South Carolina division is led by Ron Prestage, son of company founder Bill Prestage.