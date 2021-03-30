Townhome project coming to Columbia's fast-growing northwest, another Starbucks coming

COLUMBIA — A new multi-family townhouse project is planned to bring more residences to a high-demand housing market in Columbia's northwest.

The project is a new phase of the Chestnut Hill Plantation development on the east side of Interstate 26 and Broad River Road, inside Columbia's city limits but close to Irmo.

Approval for the site plan for the new phase, including roads being added to the city, will be discussed April 4 by the Columbia Planning Commission.

The new project, called Point at Chestnut, will add 127 townhomes on a 30-acre section not far from the Broad River. Most of the new buildings will feature four townhomes each.

If approved, the development will be built off Long Creek Drive north of the Harbison State Forest.

Tier Homes of Elgin is the developer.

Starbucks redux

Starbucks continues to place new locations with drive-thrus on top commuter paths around the Midlands.

Add another location that readers pointed out to me to the list: a café is under construction at Piney Grove Road at the Interstate 26 interchange.

The list of new or coming Starbucks locations includes: Spears Creek Church Road at I-20; Forest Drive near Providence Health; BullStreet District; Lake Murray Boulevard in Irmo; Sunset Boulevard at I-20 and I-26; Millwood Avenue in the Melrose Heights neighborhood; and Knox Abbott Drive in Cayce.

Whew. They had better be grinding plenty of beans down at the roasting plant in Sandy Run.

Working out for Results

A long-shuttered building in the Devine Street corridor will be revamped by Cason Development Group into the home for a new gym, Results Fitness.

Sign up for our Columbia business and real estate newsletter. Get all the latest industry happenings from the Midlands, plus exclusive development news and more in your inbox each week. Email

Sign Up!

The 3,000-square-foot building at 4326 Wildcat Road near the Rosewood Crossing shopping center has been unused for a decade.

Longtime local fitness instructor Robert Simmons will use the building to establish his own gym. Results Fitness will offer both personal training and classes for 18 to 24 participants that focus on treadmill work.

The building should be ready for workouts this summer.

Building in Lexington

Lansing Building Products will become the latest tenants in the Lexington County Industrial Park.

The company will occupy a 50,000-square-foot building to be built in the complex on U.S. 321. The building is expected to be ready in early 2022.

Drew Kirkpatrick, Rett Turner and Philip Vann of commercial real estate firm Cushman & Wakefield-Thalhimer represented Lansing in the deal.

New event venue planned

A new small event space has been proposed for West Beltline Boulevard.

A proposal being heard April 1 by the Columbia Board of Zoning Appeals would establish Events R Us By A&E at 3905 W. Beltline Blvd., not far from Two Notch Road.

The venue would provide about 2,000 square feet for financial literacy events and other small gatherings or parties, according to the zoning application.

The commercial area east of the Prisma Health Richland campus has no other such event facilities, according to the application submitted by Annette Finch and Elnora Christian.

Make sure to get our weekly Columbia Business newsletter. Sign up here.

Have any Midlands business news to share in the column? Reach Mike Fitts at mfitts@postandcourier.com.