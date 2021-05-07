Tax credits aimed at Five Points redevelopment, targeting former Wells Fargo building

COLUMBIA — Eyeing a potentially large project to kick off redevelopment in Five Points, a Columbia senator is proposing one-time tax breaks to spur it forward.
State Sen. Dick Harpootlian, on the Senate floor, stated Columbia's original village shopping and entertainment district is "undergoing a dramatic change" with a "huge number of vacancies," a large portion of which are a result of the senator's own legal crusade to rid the area of bars. The bars that he is targeting cater to college students, in an effort combat the underage drinking and party atmosphere that spills over into the surrounding neighborhoods.
In particular, Harpootlian cited the corner of Blossom Street and Saluda Avenue, where the shell of a former Wells Fargo branch currently sits empty.
"In working with the city of Columbia, we have a number of folks interested in developing that property," he said, and a group of local business owners hold the option to buy the property.
Columbia Councilman Will Brennan, whose district includes Five Points, said the potential developers have shared a rough draft of their plans for the site, which could include ground floor retail with offices above and a boutique hotel.
"It would do so much to re-energize Five Points," Brennan said.
A parking garage is also part of discussions, as studies have shown anywhere from 60 to 200 spaces could have a major impact on bringing in visitors previously deterred by having to circle the block in search of a spot.
Under the senator's proposal, the developer of the Wells Fargo property and others would receive the same 25 percent property or income tax credit allowed under statute for abandoned buildings. The credits usually last five to eight years, depending on whether its applied to income or property.
Columbia's other boutique hotel, the 41-room Hotel Trundle located in the Main Street District, was developed in the former Powell Furniture, Western Auto and Rose Talbert Paint Store buildings using the same tax credit, as well as historic tax credits.
"We need to get economic development down there," Harpootlian said of Five Points.
So he tailored his proposal to that very area. To qualify, the project would have to be located within half a mile of a public university with an enrollment of at least 30,000 students in a business district that has a commercial vacancy rate of at least 10 percent and the investment must be more than $25 million. It also shrinks the time a building must have stood vacant — from five years down to one.
Harpootlian's proposal was included as a special amendment in the Senate-approved state budget. But there is no guarantee that it take effect. The House and Senate will need to hash out the final $10 billion spending plan later in May.
Harpootlian said other proposal could benefit from the one-time budget deal. But a former government office building nearby on Devine Street, now owned by the city, likely wouldn't qualify, as it's lumped in with the less vacancy-ridden Devine Street corridor.
Even without the tax credit, Brennan is confident the office building will be put to new use. He said the city has received half a dozen proposals from developers for its use, which council is expected to review in June.
The proposal is also unlikely to help backfill the empty bars up and down Harden Street, at least not directly.
Six bars in Five Points have closed as a result of pressure mounted by neighbors and the University of South Carolina since 2019. And 11 in all are currently locked in legal battles to renew their liquor licenses due to public complaints.
For someone to purchase and renovate one of those buildings would cost around $500,000, according to Rox Pollard, a commercial real estate agent with Colliers International who specializes in retail and has listings for several of the empty buildings in Five Points.
"Some of those buildings are very, very rugged and need a lot more work," Pollard said, more than can be accomplished with current facade grants offered by the city but not nearly enough to meet the abandoned building credit threshold.
Still, Pollard said, once the area can get some momentum going, he thinks more redevelopment would start rolling in.