Starbucks set to open at BullStreet; 17-story student housing tower hopes to get final OK

COLUMBIA — It's time for the BullStreet District to wake up, because its Starbucks location will open Friday.

The target date for opening the cafe/restaurant was this spring, but a quicker-than-expected construction timeline allowed the project to be completed early, according to a social media post from the district.

The addition of Starbucks gives the retail development area just off Bull Street a high-traffic driving companion for the REI outdoor store that opened in August.

Another Starbucks in the downtown Columbia area, in the new retail development along Millwood Avenue, could be ready to open in the near future.

Exterior site work at the location is complete, but no announcement has been made on an opening date for the location. The Starbucks company did not return a request for comment.

Basecamp Fitness also is slated to come to the Millwood location, and the site has a third space for which no tenant has been announced.

Student housing tower faces key vote

The Edge, the 17-story student housing project planned for Assembly Street next to the Richland Library, faces a key hearing this week to finally get the project underway.

In November, Columbia's Design/Development Review Board raised objections to the latest version of the project, saying that the most recent set of changes to a building design it already approved took the building out of compliance with city guidelines, including lowering the amount of window surface.

The student housing project is set to offer 679 beds atop a 405-space parking garage. The company hopes to have it built and open for residents for the fall 2023 college semester.

A work session with the committee has resulted in changes to the design, but those changes were not approved in time for consideration at the December meeting. Those backing the project said that they feel the need to get approval as soon as possible so that construction can move forward.

The project will be debated at a committee meeting Thursday afternoon, with the committee staff recommending approval after the latest set of changes.

If approved, the project valued at $80 million, which has been in the offing for at least five years, will change the Columbia skyline.

New bank in Five Points

Coastal Carolina National Bank will move its Columbia office from Assembly Street to 1940 Blossom St. in Five Points.

The bank's plan to take over an existing but currently vacant bank building, which last was used by TD Ameritrade, was approved by the Columbia Board of Zoning Appeals last week. TD Ameritrade has relocated to a smaller building on Devine Street in the neighborhood.

The new bank location for CCNB is situated on the south side of Blossom at the southern end of Five Points.

Sign up for our Columbia business and real estate newsletter. Get all the latest industry happenings from the Midlands, plus exclusive development news and more in your inbox each week. Email

Sign Up!

The historic building that holds the bank's current office at 1219 Assembly St. is being converted into a boutique hotel in the Armory project.

Kirkland's to close

Home decor store Kirkland's has posted a sign that it will close at Rosewood Shopping Center near the Rosewood Drive and Devine Street intersection.

The store is in the shopping center that was rebuilt after the flood of 2015 that continues to feature Marshall's and Michael's.

Home Depot adds space

Home Depot has signed on to lease more than 68,000 square feet of space in the privately built Lexington County Industrial Park in West Columbia for a distribution center.

The new Midway Logistics VI building in the park, built on spec by Magnus Development, now is about 35 percent leased, according to an announcement from the Colliers International South Carolina real estate firm.

The space will help Home Depot meet the recent increase in demand for delivery of its products. Home Depot already has a larger a distribution center at the same industrial park.

Nexsen Pruet heads to Texas

Columbia-based law firm Nexsen Pruet will open an office in Austin, Texas, its first outside South or North Carolina, it announced last week.

The focus of the Austin office will be agribusiness, especially the Rural America Bond Program, which is intended to bring more investment capital into agriculture.

Attorney Matt Ormiston, who focuses on agribusiness law, will head up the Austin office for Nexsen Pruet.

Smooth in the Vista

Smoothie/juice bar Vista Nutrition has opened at the corner of Gervais and Huger streets in the Vista.

The cafe features a line of reduced calorie shakes in dozens of flavors plus teas.

Make sure to get our weekly Columbia Business newsletter. Sign up here.

Have any Midlands business news to share in the column? Reach Mike Fitts at mfitts@postandcourier.com.