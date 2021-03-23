Starbucks continues to see Columbia as a growth market, adding another location

COLUMBIA — Starbucks continues to find places to add cafe locations along the top avenues for daily commuters in Columbia.

The latest case in point: Spears Creek Church Road.

A Starbucks is under construction adjacent to the Interstate 20 interchange with Spears Creek Church, giving the coffee giant an outpost on the edge of Northeast Richland's growth. No opening date for this location has been announced.

Another new Starbucks on a top path into downtown is ready to open, however.

March 26 is the opening date for the Starbucks that was built on Millwood Avenue in the Melrose Heights neighborhood, according to project developer Stan Harpe.

Construction also continues on a Starbucks near Providence Hospital at 2571 Forest Drive, another top downtown commuter corridor.

Columbia has had three long-running Starbucks coffee shop locations near downtown: Gervais Street in the Vista, Five Points and in Trenholm Plaza.

These additions, plus the open location at the BullStreet District, plus one on Lake Murray Boulevard and two locations on Sunset Boulevard for Lexington County commuters, position Starbucks to aggressively pursue more downtown traffic.

One common trait of the new locations: drive-through service.

Starbucks believes consumers will be out and ready to spend as the coronavirus pandemic wanes, CEO Kevin Johnson told investors in December, according to Reuters.

Part of the company plans highlighted by Johnson to expand from 33,000 locations to 55,000: more shops that are convenient to suburban commuters.

Mac & Cheese, please

Do you really like mac and cheese? If it's your favorite food, Columbia is getting a restaurant for you.

The first Columbia location for I ❤ Mac & Cheese and More will be in the Killian Crossing shopping center on Killian Road. The franchised chain now has 16 locations across the United States.

The menu offers several special takes on the comfort food classic such as Philly cheesesteak and baked Buffalo chicken.

The restaurant lets customers pick their own base for their pasta bowl, including healthier options such as cauliflower instead of pasta, then their own protein, sauce and cheese.

The restaurant also offers a kids menu with basic mac and cheese and grilled cheese sandwiches, which implies that we're not all just eating like kids right now anyway.

No opening date for the restaurant has been announced.

Taste of Lake Murray

Another public event has announced renewed plans for 2021. The Taste of Lake Murray event is set for April 21 at the Doubletree by Hilton hotel at 2100 Bush River Road.

The event is hosted by the Capital City-Lake Murray Country Regional Tourism Board, and tickets for the fundraiser appear to have sold out at $100.

Food and beverage vendors for the event include Blue Marlin, Halls Chophouse and Hollow Creek Distillery.

Jessica Holdman contributed to this report.

Have any Midlands business news to share in the column? Reach Mike Fitts at mfitts@postandcourier.com.