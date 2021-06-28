Some in SC who love to fly buy real estate with a runway in the backyard

COLUMBIA — Patrick Hoffman thinks he actually should go flying recreationally more often since he has an airplane in his garage and a runway in his backyard.

Hoffman lives in a Lexington County neighborhood that is built around flying, one of more than a dozen "airpark" neighborhoods around South Carolina.

The homes and hangars at Whiteplains Plantation near Gilbert where he lives are set around a private runway and taxiways.

The goal for those who choose to live there: Make flying as convenient as driving.

"Actually, I have gone up over lunch," Hoffman said.

The airparks tend to be built in more rural parts of the state and require a large parcel of land. There are three in the greater Columbia area, two in Lexington County and one near St. Matthews.

The neighborhoods are designed for those who truly see aviation as part of their lives, including many retirees from commercial aviation or the military, residents said. For them, the convenience of not having to commute to an airport to fly makes sense.

For residents, it's about more than just ease of use. Flying is what the residents love, so many of the conversations in the neighborhood revolve around it.

The communities tend to be tightly knit, just like those that are centered around golf or horseback riding, said Steve Crimm, another Whiteplains resident.

"We would like people to be serious about aviation," Crimm said.

The communities even host fly-in events when other pilots drop by. The S.C. Breakfast Club is one group that meets every two weeks at airports around the state, with folks flying in to share a meal and to chat about planes. Frequently, those events are held at private airparks.

It can sometimes even be a problem when someone who is not big on aviation buys a house in one of the communities, said Geneva Allen, a real estate agent who specializes in airpark properties in the Carolinas. Those residents can find themselves feeling like outsiders.

More buyers from outside the aviation enthusiast community have been buying in airparks in the past year or so as the larger real estate market has become so competitive for homes for sale, Allen said.

The traditional customer for airpark homes has been the military or civilian aviation retiree, Allen said.

While sometimes they wanted to be close to family, often they would search all across the Southeast for somewhere they like, she said. For many of them, it doesn't have to be right next to the grandkids.

"Remember, they're mobile," Allen said.

In recent years Allen has seen more customers who are not of retirement age but simply like flying as a hobby, including some newlyweds.

It can take months of work to find the right airpark real estate for a customer, Allen said. Homes for sale in such communities tend to turn over rarely, she said.

In addition to the usual requirements of a home search, they also can have particular demands for the right airport. How long is the runway? Some need the runway to be paved, while others much prefer a grass strip.

It's a mistake to assume that all the residents of airparks are ultra-wealthy, Allen said. Many buy homes priced below $300,000, in part because they have an expensive hobby.

"They have spent it all on having the airplane," Allen said.