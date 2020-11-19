Soda City Market to host 3-day holiday shopping event on downtown Columbia streets

COLUMBIA — Soda City Market is hosting a three-day European style holiday market on Main Street in downtown Columbia over the Thanksgiving holiday.

The Holiday Market on Main, running from Nov. 27-29, will feature local vendors such as Granger Owings menswear that normally would not be part of the market on Saturday, said Emile DeFelice of Soda City.

The holiday event, which will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day, will stretch along the 1400 and 1600 blocks of Main Street. Cross-streets also will be blocked off, making the event even more pedestrian-friendly, he said. A regular Soda City Market will be held on Saturday morning as part of the holiday market.

Snacks such as hot chocolate, live music and a chance for photos with Santa Claus in the Arcade Mall should add to the festive atmosphere, DeFelice said.

Coronavirus safety rules that are in use at Soda City Market, such as the spacing out of vendors and the requirement of masks, will be in place for the holiday market.

Attendance has been rising through the fall at Soda City, and mask use rates continue to be very high, DeFelice said.