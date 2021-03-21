Shortage of houses to buy helps crank up the heat in Columbia's real estate market

COLUMBIA — Reading this story in a nice home in the Midlands? Local real estate agents would like to sell it — right away.

Strong demand for houses is combining with a much tighter supply to create more bidding wars and more homes selling for more than their asking price, Columbia real estate agents say.

Prompted in part by low interest rates, buyers are chasing much fewer available properties in the Columbia market than is usual. In February 2020, there were about 2,500 properties listed for sale, according to the S.C. Realtors.

By mid-March 2021, that number has dropped by more than half, to about 1,000.

The market has agents representing buyers working harder than ever to get deals done.

"There are always multiple offers," said Jill Moylan of Home Advantage Realty. "We agents are really running hard."

"The sellers are holding all the cards at the moment," said Karen Yip of Yip Premier Real Estate.

That means multiple bids are coming in quickly for those who have the right price on a good house, said Brent Downing of The Downing Group.

Especially hot is the middle of the market, homes that could be a family's first house ownership experience, Downing said. For homes below $300,000, it's not at all surprising for four to six offers to come in on the first day a home is on the market, he said.

Moylan represented one set of buyers who submitted a bid on a home that was newly on the market to find that the sellers had received 27 offers. They didn't get that one.

All these bids have forced prices upward more steeply than historically has been the case in the stable Midlands home market. Instead of the usual 3 percent to 5 percent increase, the median prices of sold home rose 14 percent between February 2020 and February 2021, according to the S.C. Realtors.

Homes in the market were receiving almost 99 percent of their asking price in February, according to the S.C. Realtors.

That demand is being felt all across the Midlands from Northeast Richland to downtown and Irmo, Yip said. One of the chief factors pushing the market higher, Yip said, is that the pace of relocations into the state has not slowed at all during the coronavirus pandemic.

"The secret is fully out," said Yip, a Columbia native.

North American Moving Services ranked South Carolina third among states that people were relocating into in 2020, bested only by Idaho and Arizona.

Consumers also are thinking long-term about their living arrangements since being at home so much during the pandemic, Yip said, including considering a move if they now require a better office in order to work from home.

To be the winning bidder, home shoppers are making their bids more attractive as best they can. Some are offering to buy the house "as is" after a brief inspection period or asking for fewer repairs to a home, Moylan said.

With bids climbing above asking prices, some buyers are offering to pay the difference themselves between the agreed price and a later home appraisal to make sure the deal goes through.

It also can mean managing expectations and emotions for buyers, who could lose out on multiple homes that they wanted to get, Moylan said.

All of this can make it tougher for new homebuyers to get into the market, Moylan said. First-time homebuyers might struggle to have the most attractive loan offer among several bids for a home, especially when some bidders might be making cash offers.

It can be especially tough to win a bidding war for a house when a loan is backed by the Federal Housing Administration or Veterans Administration, which means more hoops to jump through, Moylan said.