SC's Palmetto State Armory signs tax deal for former West Columbia brake plant

WEST COLUMBIA — The parent company of firearms maker Palmetto State Armory inked a tax deal for a new facility in a former Midlands brake plant.

Lexington County Council voted unanimously April 27 to provide property tax incentives for the company, described by Council Chairman Todd Cullum, as a "veteran-owned small-arms manufacturer," in exchange for its $61.7 million investment into the former Akebono Brake plant in West Columbia near the Columbia Metropolitan Airport.

The deal also comes with the promise of 150 new jobs.

The company did not respond to requests for comment on the deal, which was completed under the code name "Project Bronco." The agreement was signed by the chief financial officer of JJE Capital Holdings, the private equity firm behind Palmetto State Armory helmed by co-owners Jamin McCallum, Edward Laroque and Julian Wilson, the son of U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson, R-Springdale, and brother of S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson. Wilson and McCallum have served in the armed forces.

Under the agreement, Palmetto State Armory will receive a reduced property tax rate of 6 percent rather than the typical 10 percent corporate rate charged to South Carolina manufacturers, for the next 20 years.

The company is also asking for tax credits to further buy down its property tax bill — equivalent to 20 percent of the investments it makes for the first five years and 10 percent for the five years after.

It is unknown what the company's plans are for its current manufacturing site at 2121 Old Dunbar Road. Palmetto State Armory last expanded that facility in 2014, investing $4.2 million and providing 300 jobs.

The new location, at 201 Metropolitan Drive, became available after Japanese automotive supplier Akebono Brake Corp. shuttered in September 2020. The Midlands factory, which was opened at a cost of $104 million in 1999, made disc brake calipers for passenger vehicles.

The West Columbia brake plant and several others around the country were closed when General Motors started pulling back on purchases of Akebono products as part of the struggling U.S. automaker's own restructuring.

In addition to the existing building, the new tax deal also includes Palmetto State Armory's investment in another 30 acres at the corner of Metropolitan Drive and Enterprise Parkway.

Palmetto State Armory's expansion follows a year of record gun sales across the United States. The rush for firearms began in the spring as states began locking down due to COVID-19 pandemic and continued throughout the summer as protests erupted following the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis.

By the end of 2020, 23 million guns were sold, up from about 12.4 million in 2019, the Washington Post reported, and the trend has yet to slow.

Palmetto State Armory, which in addition to manufacturing has five retail stores around the state, also has grown its offerings in the past year with the purchase of several brands from bankrupt Remington Outdoor Co. Inc.

The gunmaker's parent company, JJE Capital, agreed to pay $1.9 million for Remington’s DPMS, H&R and AAC branded firearms, as well as Storm Lake gun barrels, according to Oct. 23 filings with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Alabama.