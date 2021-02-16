SC's large boating and fishing industry advocating for workforce, more boating access

COLUMBIA — South Carolina's boat and fishing tackle makers and dealers want a hand in shaping the laws and regulations that affect their industry. That's why they are joining forces to form the South Carolina Boating and Fishing Alliance.
The Palmetto State is home to 27 boat manufacturers and two of the largest tackle brands in the country — including Shimano's North Charleston distribution center and Pure Fishing's Columbia headquarters — making it the largest unrepresented sector in the state, said Gettys Brannon, CEO of the newly-formed alliance.
Until now.
Priorities for the newly formed group include reducing property taxes boat owners must pay on both boats and engines, making boat ownership easier. They also want to see the funds from those taxes redirected to benefit boaters. And they are working to create technical education certificates to increase the potential boat building workforce coming out of the state's colleges.
Brannon said they plan to push for conservation and clean water policies while also advocating for more boat ramps, access to water and growing the industry.
The organization has more than 30 members to date. It also plans to open up membership to the general public in hopes of garnering grass roots support for its initiatives.
“Few people realize that South Carolina is home to brand names known worldwide in boating and fishing,” Brannon said. “We have a real opportunity because we're such a large industry in the state."
Boating and fishing had a $5.1 billion economic impact to South Carolina in 2019, according to the latest data from the American Sportfishing Association and the National Marine Manufacturers Association, and supported 23,000 jobs.
The value of the goods made by boating and fishing manufacturers in South Carolina increased at a faster rate, 8.4 percent, than that of Florida, considered the top boating state in the country, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis.
Also, South Carolina ranks seventh in the United States for boat ownership, with one in 10 South Carolinians owning one, and 725,000 fishing licenses are held in the state.
“South Carolina is nationally known for being a fishing and boating mecca. It is also home to some of the most popular brands in the outdoors world," said Lee Gatts, NMMA Southeast United States policy and engagement manager.
