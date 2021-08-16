SC State Fair announces plans for October return with added safety precautions

COLUMBIA — The S.C. State Fair will return at full size this Oct. 13-24 after a drive-thru version of the event was held in 2020.

The fair plans more cleaning of the facility along with hand sanitizer stations to help guard against the spread of COVID-19, and more events will be held outdoors if possible, fair General Manager Nancy Smith said at an Aug. 16 news conference.

The fair also will follow any coronavirus precautions in place at the state, local and city levels in October as the changing situation requires.

"We strongly encourage all fairgoers to evaluate their own potential risk of exposure to COVID-19 before choosing to attend, knowing that vaccines remain the best protection from the virus," she said.

However, all the classic fair attractions, from rides to food to livestock exhibitions, will be back.

Other precautions will include the availability of more limited-contact payment options. Some events that previously would be indoors will be moved outdoors or into bigger venues, Smith said.

In deciding to go forward this year, the fair looked at what other carnivals and fairs around the country are doing, Smith said.

Many other states that canceled 2020 fairs, such as Missouri and Iowa, are holding their usual events this month or next.

Sign up for our Columbia business and real estate newsletter. Get all the latest industry happenings from the Midlands, plus exclusive development news and more in your inbox each week. Email

Sign Up!

Another influential event in the decision to go forward, Smith said, was the announcement that full crowds will be at University of South Carolina football games just across from the fairgrounds.

The drive-thru event in 2020 was a popular substitute, but people made it clear that they missed the real thing, Smith said.

This year's fair theme will be "It's Your Moment," emphasizing visitors' favorite things to see and do when they come to the State Fairgrounds.

Tight security at the fairgrounds was emphasized at the announcement, with both Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott and Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook in attendance.

More deputies will be stationed at the fairgrounds this year than in the past, Lott said. Metal detectors with improved technology will be part of the entrance screening process.

The fair will implement a mandatory clear bag policy this year, Smith said, with all bags subject to search upon entry. Other local events, and venues such as the Colonial Life Arena, have implemented similar requirements.

Additionally, the fair is moving back its curfew for children and teens from 6 p.m. to 5 p.m. Anyone under 18 must be accompanied by an adult after that time.