SC educational robot maker considers Columbia manufacturing operation

COLUMBIA — South Carolina educational robot maker Vän Robotics is eyeing an expansion.

The Columbia-based startup, which produces robots capable of tutoring elementary students in math, reading and more is experiencing an uptick in demand for its products as school districts receive a surge in federal funding aimed at mitigating children's learning losses caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Vän wants to open a manufacturing operation in the Capital City to help keep up with this new need, CEO Laura Boccanfuso said.

The site would build, inspect and test the robot, named Abii, here rather than relying solely on shipments from China, which often have been delayed.

Boccanfuso said her last shipment spent more than 30 days on the ocean and another two weeks in customs.

"We can shave off a lot of that time," she said.

To do this, Boccanfuso is turning to the city of Columbia in search of grant funding to get the pilot project running. City Council has discussed the funding but has yet to make any decision.

Vän will match any investment it receives. Boccanfuso will hire seven workers on a contract basis to produce 500 robots. She expects these employees will be college students with an interest in technical assembly or robotics.

If that goes well, the employees and facility will become permanent, joining the 11 full-time employees and seven contract workers currently on Vän's payroll.

"We've been fortunate that we're growing at a sustainable pace, but we see our trajectory accelerating," Boccanfuso said.

Vän just received its latest shipment of 500 robots and expects another 1,000 before the end of the year. To date, the company has more than 2,300 robots on the market across 34 states and five countries.

The company has succeeded in getting into smaller schools. Now it's targeting larger districts in states such as Texas, Mississippi and Pennsylvania.

Boccanfuso said most schools she's worked with have started with four to 10 robots spread out across a handful of classrooms. Some of those districts, such as Barnwell, Sumter and Williamsburg in South Carolina, are now adding two to every classroom.

Her phone rings in the afternoon on June 25. It's an order for 50 more robots.

"As these order sizes increase, that's where the value (of manufacturing locally) comes in," she said.

Abii is a tool teachers can use to give students extra break-out instruction time, providing extra enforcement of lessons. As educators work with the larger group, Abbi can now lead 6,500 one-on-one lessons on the side in math, reading and a new curriculum called social-emotional learning in which kids are taught how to handle bullying, peer pressure and extreme emotions like anger or sadness.

This new curriculum has been embraced by school districts in Rock Hill, as well as the Hayden Hurst Family Foundation, a mental health organization led by a former University of South Carolina football player.

Abii also meets five of the federal Department of Education's criteria for how federal coronavirus aid to schools must be spent.

"We're growing pretty quick, especially as school districts reevaluate how they use technology in the classroom," Boccanfuso said.

In South Carolina, a January 2021 study by the Education Oversight Committee projected that 70 percent of students in grades 3-8 would not meet grade level proficiency standards in English and math this spring, based on state testing scores.

"What happened with COVID shutting down schools is it put a laser focus on our proficiency problems," Boccanfuso said. "And we had the right solution at the right time."

Boccanfuso has appeared on the ABC show "Shark Tank," where inventors pitch their companies in hopes of winning investment. She ultimately did not succeed on the show, but Abii did make Time magazine's annual list of best inventions last year.

“The combination of artificial intelligence and curriculum-based lessons that are delivered by a friendly robot is the perfect educational tool for young children," Lee MacIlwinen, SC Launch regional manager, said in praise of Abii.

And a SC Department of Education grant-funded study of more than 350 students across 30 schools showed kids struggling the most with math were the ones who saw the biggest gain in test scores after using Abii. A similar study is currently being conducted for reading curriculum.

"If a student isn't really paying attention to the thing we're teaching, there's very little chance they're going to learn," Boccanfuso said.

That's why Abii is equipped with performance and attention-tracking capabilities. If the robot registers that a student isn't paying attention — maybe they get a number of problems wrong in a row — it can pause the lesson and suggest a break, play a game or stop the lesson for later. Or, if it senses that a student is not looking at the screen at a critical moment in the lesson, it can speak, recalling their attention. The latest software update will allow Abbi to be more active about these things, actually making it possible to extend students' attention spans.

Machine learning is then used to customize the robot's tutoring style to each student. The robot pulls data from interactions with an individual, as well as from a database of all students using Vän's products, determining what the best performers are doing to succeed.

The more Abii users they get, the better the robots get at working with students.